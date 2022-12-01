TIAA Bank Field chips? Lays releases new chips made with soil from TIAA Bank Field

Don't worry, you will not be eating grass.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Fans of potato chips know Lays will come up with just about anything to entice someone with intriguing flavors. This is, after all, the company that rolled out flavors like fried green tomatos, biscuits and gravy, mango salsa and cappuccino.

That's just some of the flavors that you can buy domestically.

Now, Lays is appealing to football fans with its Grown in Glory line, also called Golden Grounds. The chips are advertised as made from the grounds of your favorite NFL stadium, including TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville.

Unfortunately for Les Miles and fortunately for everyone else, the chips are not grass-flavored.

Story continues below.

Instead, according to Lays, the potatoes used to make the the chips are grown on the field with soil from NFL stadiums mixed in the field, including Jacksonville's TIAA Bank Field.

Lays is giving away special editions of these edible souvenirs to fans. To win a bag, you need to first follow Lays on Twitter. Then tweet out a post showing love for your Jaguars and tag them in the post. You also need to include the hashtag #LaysGoldenGrounds.

The giveaway ends on Jan. 25.