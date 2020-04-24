Throughout the pre-Draft process, Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone emphasized building a “strong football team, especially up the middle.” Many assumed that, with the departures of Calais Campbell and Marcel Dareus, that would mean a more interior defensive lineman. The potential loss of Yannick Ngakoue would also suggest a need on the edge.

Lucky for the Jaguars, their second selection of the 2020 NFL Draft fills both those holes.

K’Lavon Chaisson, the redshirt sophomore who came on strong towards the end of LSU’s run to the National Championship game, is headed to Jacksonville. He is the first LSU Tiger to head to Jacksonville since D.J. Chark in 2018.

In 13 games this season, Chaisson tallied 60 tackles (13.5 for loss) and 6.5 sacks. That included a career-high 10 tackles against then-No. 3 Alabama, and a six-tackle, two-sack performance in the College Football Playoff Semifinal against Oklahoma. As a true freshman in 2017, Chaisson started three of 12 games, posting 27 tackles (4.5 for loss) and two sacks. He tore his ACL in the 2018 season opener, but had five tackles and a sack in his only game of the year.

Of course, he recovered and made quite a statement in his return to the field this fall.

“Chaisson’s stock has gained momentum with his surging performance matching the elite athletic qualities,” NFL Analyst Lance Zierlein said. “It adds up to an increasingly confident projection as an impact pass-rusher with Pro Bowl potential.”

Having already lost a Pro Bowler in Campbell and potentially another in Ngakoue, the Jaguars could certainly use some of that.