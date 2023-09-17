JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The first question the Jacksonville Jaguars wanted answered heading into Sunday's game was: will Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce be suiting up against the Jags?
The answer is yes.
Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid met with reporters during the week leading up to the game and said Kelce had progressed since he hyperextended his knee.
What does this mean for the Jaguars? Nothing. The Jaguars have prepared for this game with each rep and possession at training camp and practice.
Nonetheless, this game has been circled on the calendar since May.
This week at Jaguars practice, one theme you heard pretty often was "every play counts."
Jaguars Head Coach Doug Pederson and QB1 Trevor Lawrence even said, "it could come down to the final play or who has the ball last."
First Coast Sports had a chance to catch up with Jaguars place kicker Brandon McManus who knows a thing or two about the final play of the game. Sometimes, it's what makes or breaks the game.
McManus is in his 10th season in the NFL and first season with the Jaguars. He says he's ready for the pressure.
"It might be the game winning kick," said McManus. "I have to make kicks in the first quarter and second quarter in order to get us to that point where it's a crucial game-winning field goal. I don't totally envision the last kick is the most important one. They're all important to me."
The Chiefs and Jaguars both have high expectations for this game. Currently, the Jaguars have a better record, 1-0; while the Chiefs are 0-1 heading into this game.