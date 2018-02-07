Count former Dallas Cowboys Pro Bowl quarterback Tony Romo among the Jacksonville Jaguars' biggest believers.

During an interview with NFL Total Access, Romo listed the Big Cats as his AFC pick for the Super Bowl heading into training camp.

"If I had to pick right now? It's pretty early," Romo said during the interview (via NFL.com). "Thing about the NFL is things change pretty fast. Injuries happen, a lot of stuff happens, but, um... if I was picking right now, I'd probably go with Green Bay versus Jacksonville. That would be a tentative, rough guess here in the summer months."

DOWNLOAD: The free First Coast Football App for Jaguars stats, scores, analysis, stories and more

A Packers-Jaguars Super Bowl would be an interesting matchup, to say the least. One of the league's best quarterbacks, Aaron Rodgers, against one of the top NFL defenses, led by All-Pros Jalen Ramsey and Calais Campbell, could result in an epic encounter.

The Jaguars nearly made it to the Super Bowl this past season, as they held the lead over the New England Patriots entering the fourth quarter of the AFC Championship Game in January. If linebacker Myles Jack wasn't wrongfully ruled down by contact on a late-game fumble recovery, the Jaguars may have booked their ticket to Super Bowl 52.

Heading into this season, the Jaguars - on paper - are actually better equipped for a Super Bowl run than they were during last year's campaign.

Obviously, injuries happen and players performances can regress or exceed expectations with added experience and age. However, the Jaguars have hedged their bets at several positions, upgrading depth and filling holes in the starting lineup with talent that is more suitable for Doug Marrone's approach to the game.

Remember, the majority of last year's squad was filled with leftovers from the Gus Bradley era. Due to contractual obligations and timing, the Jaguars made due at several positions that weren't filled with the current play-calling mode in mind.

The Jaguars added to the speed at wide receiver with veteran Donte Moncrief and second-round pick DJ Chark. The front office made the already imposing defensive line rotation stronger with the selection of first-round pick Taven Bryan. On top of those acquisitions, the team made a massive move along the offensive line by bringing All-Pro left guard Andrew Norwell into the mix with a mega free-agent deal. Oh, and they now have a receiving threat at tight end with Austin Seferian-Jenkins.

When you consider the additions made in the offseason and the Jaguars' previous success, it's not a stretch to predict the Jaguars making the tough climb to the Super Bowl ranks. Right now, it's anyone's game in the NFL, but the Jaguars seem positioned better than most to reach the promised land.

Follow Mike Kaye on Twitter: @Mike_E_Kaye.

© 2018 WTLV