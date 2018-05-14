The Jaguars recently made a few moves before the start of their organized team activities (OTAs). The team is now at the 90-man roster limit, allowing the Jaguars to work with a deeper group of talent heading into the voluntary workouts.

Jacksonville has done a good job of adding depth to key spots during the offseason, as free agency and the draft offered the team stronger platoons in several areas. The added depth will be vital as the Jaguars start OTAs on May 22, which earmarks the beginning of the legitimate grind of the offseason program.

QB: Blake Bortles, Cody Kessler, Tanner Lee

Thoughts: The Jaguars will house three quarterbacks to begin the offseason, much like the team has done in the past under general manager Dave Caldwell. While Bortles is the clear starter this season, a backup quarterback competition is brewing in Jacksonville.

The Jaguars acquired both Cody Kessler and Tanner Lee for next to nothing, but one of them will have a major role this upcoming season. Kessler has experience and a stronger draft pedigree on his side, while Lee has some familiarity with the coaching staff (his Tulane offensive coordinator was current Jaguars assistant Eric Price) as a feather in his cap.

Kessler is the odds-on favorite for the backup gig, but Lee could upset him or force the team to keep three quarterbacks, something Caldwell has said the front office is open to doing.

RB: Leonard Fournette, T.J. Yeldon, Corey Grant, Brandon Wilds, Tim Cook

Thoughts: The Jaguars didn't touch the running back position this offseason, outside of releasing veteran Chris Ivory. That indicates how comfortable the front office is with Yeldon and Grant behind Fournette. It also signals a positive vibe for Wilds and/or Cook, who have been in-house for a year.

Right now, the competition at the position is really for the fourth running back spot. With the Jaguars running the ball as frequently as they do, it makes sense to house the fourth back. Wilds has received NFL snaps, but Cook is seemingly a favorite of the staff.

FB: Tommy Bohanon, Hunter Dimick, Lamar Atkins

Thoughts: Bohanon handled his role well last season. While every position should see some form of competition during the offseason, Bohanon seemingly has a good hold on his job. Dimick is likely to receive snaps at both defensive end and fullback this offseason. It will be interesting to see how Dimick is used overall this offseason. Atkins is a wild card just because he played the position in college and the Jaguars liked him enough to sign him to a future/reserve deal.

WR: Marqise Lee, Dede Westbrook, Allen Lazard, Tevaun Smith

WR: Donte Moncrief, DJ Chark, Shane Wynn, Dorren Miller

Slot: Keelan Cole, Jaydon Mickens, Rashad Greene

Thoughts: The wide receiver position has solid if not spectacular depth heading into OTAs. Lee and Moncrief seem to be the team's ideal choices for the outside, while I believe the slot receiver position fits Cole relatively well. The addition of Chark was a big one, as it gives the Jaguars a fail-safe for Moncrief and allows Westbrook to be crafted into any role the Jaguars prefer for him.

The competition for the sixth wide receiver spot will be a cluster of specialties. The Jaguars have two potential punt returners in Greene and Mickens, a red-zone threat in Lazard and a deep threat in Wynn. Miller and Smith will also factor into the sixth-receiver race. The end result will likely come down to a mix of performance and role preference.

TE: Austin Seferian-Jenkins, Niles Paul, James O'Shaughnessy, Ben Koyack, David Grinnage, Zach Conque

Thoughts: The Jaguars have an interesting mix of experience and upside at tight end. While none of the tight ends are household names, they can all fit into roles within Nathaniel Hackett's offense. Seferian-Jenkins will take on the largest playmaker role, while O'Shaughnessy, Paul and Koyack will compete to be the No. 2 tight end in 12 personnel looks.

All three of the potential No. 2 tight ends have proven blocking ability. Grinnage and Conque will be looking to unseat Koyack and O'Shaughnessy in the depth department. Paul signed a nice deal in free agency and is a likely special teams ace, so he should have a role in some form or fashion.

LT: Cam Robinson, Josh Wells, KC McDermott

LG: Andrew Norwell, Chris Reed, Josh Walker

C: Brandon Linder, Tyler Shatley

RG: A.J. Cann, Brandon Thomas

RT: Jermey Parnell, Will Richardson, Will Poehls, Brandon Smith

Thoughts: The Jaguars' starting offensive line is very likely to look the way it is projected here. The lone exception could be at right guard if Richardson is given the opportunity to compete with Cann. Outside of that position, the starting lineup seems to be locked up.

The Jaguars have housed Shatley and Wells as primary backups for years but this is the offseason that could finally test both players. Walker, Poehls, Smith, Thomas and Reed have experience within the offense, so this could be their time to take the next step and potentially overtake Wells and Shatley.

Smith and McDermott could be dark horses in the swing tackle race, especially if Richardson falls short of expectations or wins a starting job.

DE: Yannick Ngakoue, Dante Fowler, Lerentee McCray, Carroll Phillips

DT (3T): Malik Jackson, Taven Bryan, Michael Bennett, Mike Hughes, Lyndon Johnson

NT: Marcell Dareus, Abry Jones, Eli Ankou

DE: Calais Campbell, Dawuane Smoot, Kapron Lewis-Moore

Thoughts: The starting lineup - much like with the offensive line - seems etched in stone. However, the rotation could be in serious flux. Fowler, Bryan, Jones and Smoot all have talent and could be starters on other teams. That quartet will compete to earn more playing time in the rotation, which is a good problem to have for the Jaguars.

The rest of the defensive line field will be fighting for scraps. The top eight seem like locks to make the Jaguars' 53-man roster. There will only be one or two spots to battle for at the bottom of the depth chart. McCray's versatility as a linebacker/lineman hybrid and special teams ace could mix the numbers around.

WILL: Telvin Smith, Donald Payne, Andrew Motuapuaka

MLB: Myles Jack, Brooks Ellis, Reggie Hunter, Manase Hungalu

SAM: Blair Brown, Leon Jacobs, Deon King, Darius Jackson

Thoughts: The SAM linebacker job may create more internet intrigue than actual competition. Brown seems pegged to take on the third starting linebacker job, as he will only have to fend off a seventh-round pick and a trio of undrafted players. Jacobs, Payne and Motuapuaka seem to be the most intriguing potential backup linebackers on the roster at this point. Jackson is a wild-card in his own right.

CB: Jalen Ramsey, Jalen Myrick, Sammy Seamster. Tre' Herndon

Nickel: D.J. Hayden, Dexter McDougle, Dee Delaney

CB: A.J. Bouye, Tyler Patmon, Quenton Meeks

Thoughts: This group's storyline is built around Hayden's ability to adapt to the nickel position. It's a somewhat unfamiliar spot and serving as the replacement for Aaron Colvin will open him up to early criticism if he falters.

If Hayden can't handle the slot, Myrick, Meeks and Patmon could have a shot at unseating the veteran, moving him into a top outside backup role. Beyond Ramsey, Bouye and Hayden, there are no guarantees, so a defensive back battle royale should take place this summer for the final two spots at cornerback.

FS: Tashaun Gipson, Cody Davis, Don Carey, Charlie Miller, C.J. Reavis

SS: Barry Church, Ronnie Harrison, Jarrod Wilson

Thoughts: It's tough to cultivate depth at the safety position, but the Jaguars have done a nice job of adding reinforcements. Harrison and Davis seem like locks to make the roster but will need to earn playing time throughout the offseason.

Wilson and Carey have special teams backgrounds, which should force a potential competition for a fifth safety spot. Miller and Reavis are probably competing for practice squad duties if the Jaguars are able to avoid injuries at the position.

K: Josh Lambo

P: Logan Cooke

LS: Carson Tinker, Colin Holba

Thoughts: Lambo and Cooke face zero competition, so they should be the team's kicker and punter, respectively. Tinker will need to hold off the upstart at long snapper to keep his long-running gig.

