Despite another tremendous defensive effort, the Jaguars' offense sputters as Jacksonville falls to 2-7

For a second straight week: the Jaguars defense won the day. After allowing Jonathan Taylor to top 90 yards on the first two drives of the day, "Sacksonville" all but shut down the Colts offense, holding them to just two field goals the rest of the way.

But for a second straight week, the Jaguars offense struggled to get anything going. Trevor Lawrence had just three completions in the first half. James Robinson had just four rushing yards in the first half.

Unlike last week, a strong Jaguars defense couldn't overcompensate for a poor offense. There's a reason most games don't end in 9-6 scores, like last week's.

And so, a 23-17 loss to the Colts (5-5) Sunday in Indianapolis was all but inevitable. The Jaguars have not won consecutive games since October 2019, and have not won on the road in more than 600 days. Jacksonville falls to 2-7 on the season.

Lawrence did respond from that miserable first half, including leading a 10-play, 65-yard touchdown drive in the fourth quarter to cut the Colts' lead to 20-17. James Robinson capped off the drive with a one-yard score, and Lawrence shovel-passed the two-point conversion to tight end Dan Arnold. However, they then went three-and-out on their next drive, with a chance to tie or go-ahead. The Jaguars offense also got the ball back with a little more than two minutes to go, but the would-be, game-winning drive ended with a Lawrence fumble.

Lawrence finished 16-35 for 162 yards. Arnold was the leading receiver for a third-straight game, finishing with five catches for 67 yards.

After missing last week's game while recovering from a heel injury, Robinson started off slow, but recovered to finish with 12 carries for 57 yards.

After those 93 yards on the ground in the first quarter, the Jaguars held the Colts' second-year sensation Taylor to 23 yards the rest of the way. Quarterback Carson Wentz was 22-34 for 180 yards. Michael Pittman Jr. was the leading receiver for Indianapolis with five catches for 71 yards.