Watch Jaguars Josh Allen return fumble for touchdown giving Jacksonville lead, AFC South Division

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jaguars made it interesting with Tennessee leading the entire game until this fumble recovery, touchdown with just over 3 minutes in the fourth quarter. Jenkins hit Titans QB Dobbs from behind and Josh Allen scoop up the loose ball for a touchdown.
