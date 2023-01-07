x
Jacksonville Jaguars

Watch Jaguars Josh Allen return fumble for touchdown giving Jacksonville lead, AFC South Division

Jaguars Josh Allen returns a fumble for a touchdown giving Jacksonville the lead and victory vs. the Tennessee Titans Saturday at TIAA Bank Field.
Credit: Jacksonville Jaguars
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jaguars made it interesting with Tennessee leading the entire game until this fumble recovery, touchdown with just over 3 minutes in the fourth quarter. Jenkins hit Titans QB Dobbs from behind and Josh Allen scoop up the loose ball for a touchdown.

