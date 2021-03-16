Report: Jaguars add former Ravens DE Jihad Ward, re-sign CB Sidney Jones IV

ESPN's Ian Rapoport is reporting the Jacksonville Jaguars have signed former Ravens DE Jihad Ward.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Former Baltimore Ravens defensive end Jihad Ward is signing with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Ward will be joining his former Ravens defensive line coach, Joe Cullen, who is also now with the Jaguars.

The Jaguars also announced Tuesday that they've re-signed fourth-year CB Sidney Jones IV. Jones appeared in nine games with six starts with the Jaguars in 2020 after spending the first three seasons of his career with the Eagles.