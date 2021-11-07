James Robinson Out Sunday, everything else you need to know ahead of Jaguars-Bills

The Jaguars (1-6) look to get back on track against the top-ranked Bills (5-2) on Sunday at TIAA Bank Field

For the first time since the 2017 AFC Wild Card match-up, the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-6) are set to host the Buffalo Bills (5-2) at TIAA Bank Field. It's the first time the two franchises have met since the 2018 season in Buffalo.

Even in three years time: these are two vastly different rosters than the ones that last met in Orchard Park, N.Y.

The Jaguars selected quarterback Trevor Lawrence with the first-overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, pairing him with first-year head coach Urban Meyer. Following that 2017 playoff season, the Bills traded up into the Top-10 to get their own franchise quarterback, Josh Allen of Wyoming. After a challenging start to his NFL career, Allen has emerged as one of the ascending quarterbacks in the league. After a Pro Bowl season in 2020, Allen has passed for 17 touchdowns to just three interceptions through three games this year, completing 65.4% of his passes. Moreover, after making him their franchise quarterback, the Bills have continued to build around Allen. They traded for All-Pro wide receiver Stefon Diggs prior to the 2020 season, and have drafted and developed a pair of running backs (Devin Singletary and Zack Moss) and a pair of tight ends (Dawson Knox and Tommy Sweeney). They also signed veteran wide receivers Cole Beasley and Emmanuel Sanders.

All the while, the Bills continued to invest and build their defense through the NFL Draft. Over the past three seasons, they've taken a pass rusher in either the first or second rounds (Ed Oliver, A.J. Epenesa, Greg Rousseau). They've also benefited from homegrown talent like middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds and cornerback Tre'Davious White. That nucleus has helped propel Buffalo to the top of nearly every statistical category in the league, including leading the league in takeaways (13).

Just seven players remain on the Jaguars roster from that 2017 AFC Wild Card game, and two (center Brandon Linder and guard AJ Cann) remain on the Reserve/Injured List.

The Jaguars will most notably be without starting running back James Robinson against the Bills. Robinson suffered a heel injury against Seattle in Week Eight, after colliding with the Seahawks' bench. He was a game-time decision. In his absence, veteran Carlos Hyde and Dare Ogunbowale are expected to see the bulk of the touches. Sophomore wide receiver Laviska Shenault also saw an increase in carries against Seattle once Robinson left with the heel injury.

#Jaguars inactives vs #Bills



12 WR Tyron Johnson

25 RB James Robinson

37 CB Tre Herndon

86 TE Jacob Hollister

92 DE/OLB Jordan Smith — Mia O'Brien (@MiaOBrienTV) November 7, 2021

The 31-7 loss to Seattle was the first major setback in Lawrence's development, after weeks of steady improvement. He finished 32-54 for 238 yards, a touchdown, and an interception. On the season, he has eight touchdowns to nine interceptions with a 59.6% completion percentage.

File away in the "fun" category: this will be the fourth time in NFL history that a quarterback faces off with a defensive player with the same first and last name. Those two players: Bills' quarterback Josh Allen and Jaguars' defensive end/outside linebacker Josh Allen. In a crazier twist of fate, both Josh Allen's were selected seventh overall, in the 2018 and 2019 NFL Drafts, respectively.