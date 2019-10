JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Friday Jaguars Head Coach Doug Marrone announced that Jalen Ramsey would not be playing in Sunday's road test against the Carolina Panthers. Ramsey missed all week of practice with a back injury, and has not played since the Thursday night game at home against the Titans.

This all comes after he requested a trade just days before the Jaguars prepared to head to Denver. Coach Marrone says Jalen will see a specialist about his back some time soon.