Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey has a lot to say about the quarterback position. From diagnosing the passers who "suck" to acknowledging the MVP potential of Deshaun Watson and Carson Wentz, Ramsey offered up his quarterback evaluations in an interview published by GQ.com on Wednesday.

Ramsey's teammate and Jaguars quarterback, Blake Bortles, received some praise, as the All-Pro cornerback acknowledged that the fifth-year passer provided a great benefit last season as he played within the Jaguars' offensive scheme.

"Like people say Blake sucks, but he took us to the AFC Championship game off strictly doing what was just asked of him: not turning the ball over, running Leonard [Fournette] to death, letting the defense get some turnovers, and putting us in a good field position to capitalize on," Ramsey said in the GQ interview.

"That was what we asked him to do. Playoff Blake is good. People can say whatever but playoff Blake is good. I think that's how it is with a lot of teams: as long as you do what that team is asking you to do, and you do it well with the rest of the team, then you can be considered good—or at least not bad."

The reasoning for the Jaguars' AFC Championship Game loss to the New England Patriots has been debated consistently since the January defeat. Ramsey believes the Jaguars would have held on to their late-game lead and advanced to the Super Bowl had the coaching staff allowed Bortles to throw more during the fourth quarter.

"Blake do what he gotta do… I think in crunch time moments, like last year's playoff game—not as a team, because we would have trusted him—but I think as an organization, we should have trusted him more to keep throwing it," Ramsey said. "We kinda got complacent and conservative. And I think that's why we lost. We started running it on first and second down, throwing it on third down, every single time we were out there. [The Patriots] caught on to that."

