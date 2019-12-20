JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jaguars locker room seemed to be business as usual the day after Tom Coughlin was let go by the Jaguars. Shad Khan was at practice viewing the team from the sidelines Thursday afternoon.

The Jaguars have no hard feeling towards the way Coughlin spent his time in Jacksonville.

"It won't taint his legacy"

DJ Hayden told First Coast Sports when asked about the unnecessary fines he gave out over his three year as the Jaguars Executive Vice President of Football Operations.

"An experience that I’ll look back [on] and be grateful for. When you have someone that, obviously the Syracuse University connection, and then my job at Syracuse while he was at the Giants, the relationship that we were able to build there. To be around someone that has just a great heart, great principles, great family man."

Doug Marrone was candid when asked about Tom Coughlin and working with the two time Super Bowl Winner. Tom finished his career helping the Jaguars to three AFC Titles and the Giants to two Super Bowl wins.