Jaguars Preview: Could a Jaguars team without James Robinson win on Sunday?

The Bears may be headed to Jacksonville to face a Jaguars team without their most consistent offensive weapon.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — James Robinson has been one of the few pleasant surprises during this one win Jaguars season. The undrafted rookie is 3rd in the NFL in total rushing yards only behind Dalvin Cook and Derrick Henry. But now it may be time to shut Robinson down for the remainder of the season as he works through an ankle injury. On Friday he was officially listed as questionable for the game, and what good would forcing the issue with the future face of your backfield?

A tough week for Robinson as he was cut just short of the Pro Bowl vote despite being one of three players to rush for 1,000+ yards to this point in the season. Doug Marrone said on Tuesday he believed Myles Jack and James Robinson should've gotten on to this year's Pro Bowl Team.

“That’s a good question. I don’t see James [Robinson] [having] outside influences being a motivation for him, but that may be the case though. I’ve never talked to him about why are you the way you are type thing. The only reason why I say that is because you’re talking about a guy that goes out there, he’s plays, he scores touchdowns, he hands the football [back], he celebrates with his team. He’s just everything that you want and just does take advantage of every opportunity that he’s been given. So, I don’t know. I’m sure when you ask him, he’ll be able to tell you that. I’m not sure. I don’t see him as that type of guy that looks to outside recognition to develop or to influence what he does."

Three players in the NFL have 1,000+ rushing yards. One of those three did not get voted into the Pro Bowl@Robinson_jamess is another Jaguars snub. Voters continue to prove that they love to ignore



Hope those same people are ready to close their eyes for the next 20 years pic.twitter.com/puuBoKEvB8 — Ben Murphy (@BenMurphyTV) December 25, 2020

The Bears have been on a rollercoaster of their own winning the last two games that followed a six game losing skid. The Bears defense is solid ranking 10th in the league in total points allowed. The Vikings did find a way to get 27 points on the scoreboard against the Bears last week, the same number of points they scored against the Jaguars on December 6th.