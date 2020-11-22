Jake Luton struggles in Jaguars 9th straight loss

Pittsburgh hands the Jaguars their 9th loss of the season

There was a glimmer of hope in the first quarter of Sunday's game against the Steelers. A nine play 52-yard drive that led to three points gave the Jaguars an opening lead against the NFL's best, the Pittsburgh Steelers.

From that point on the Jaguars rookie quarterback struggled. Jake Luton finished the day with four interceptions and only 151 yards through the air. Had Luton shown signs on life on Sunday, we may have had a quarterback controversy on our hands. Not the case with Luton's 12 completions on 33 attempts.

What were the positive's in a 27-3 loss for Jacksonville? James Robinson continues to show signs of success averaging 4.3 yards per carry on the day. Eight different Jaguars caught a pass on Sunday however no receiver had more than 50 yards receiving on the day.

The story of the day long term for the Jaguars may come in the injury department. Josh Allen left the game with a knee injury, originally listed as questionable was quickly moved to "out" for the rest of the second half. Allen struggled to put weight on his knee as he was helped into the locker room, but to this point that is our extend of information on the matter.