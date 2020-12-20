Jaguars get run out of Baltimore early in 40-14 loss to Ravens

A 26 point first half performance from the Ravens was enough to put the Jaguars away on Sunday

BALTIMORE — The Jaguars yet again made Sunday difficult on Jacksonville fans, unless of course you are still holding hope for the first or second overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. The Ravens offense let loose early and often on the Jaguars, Lamar Jackson had more yards and completions halfway through today's first quarter than he did in the entire first half in last week's contest against the Browns.

The Jaguars got the Ravens on the board in the first quarter when Gardner Minshew took a sack in the end zone to make it 2-0 Baltimore. The Ravens scored on the next possession and they were off to the races. Of their scores in the first half the most notable came from Dez Bryant who caught a touchdown pass for the first time in three seasons.

THROW UP THE X! @DezBryant TOUCHDOWN!



Tune in on CBS pic.twitter.com/dNfW19EKEB — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 20, 2020

As you can assume from the scoreboard, the Jaguars offense struggled. Minshew's first touchdown pass of the day came with 9:14 left in the third quarter. James Robinson was on the receiving end of the throw, giving him his 10th touchdown of the season. Robinson joins Fred Taylor and Maurice Jones-Drew as the only three players in Jaguars history with 1,000 rushing yards and three receiving touchdowns in a single season.

Minshew would add another touchdown to the resume with 1:44 left in the 4th quarter when he connected with Chris Conley to cut Baltimore's lead to 40-14.

The game within the game was the matchup of former Jaguar Yannick Ngakoue facing his old team. Ngakoue won that battle, two sacks and a forced fumble in a winning effort.