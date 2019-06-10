CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One week after Leonard Fournette ran for 225 yards at Denver, he followed it up with another solid day rushing for 108 yards and a score. But the best performance on the ground came from Carolina's Christian McCaffrey.

The Jaguars could not contain the former Stanford standout as he ran for 176 yards alongside 61 receiving yards. McCaffrey accounted for three touchdowns in the winning effort.

Jacksonville rallied down 21-7 in this game to make it a one score game late, but today's episode of Minshew Magic wasn't enough to prevail on the road.

Gardner Minshew and DJ Chark's connection continues to grow, Chark had 164 yards and two touchdowns Sunday. Gardner Minshew threw for 374 yards and two touchdowns, a career high for the rookie quarterback.

Jacksonville will return home to TIAA Bank when they host the New Orleans Saints who will still be without quarterback Drew Brees.