JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — 9th - C.J. Henderson, DB Florida
20th - K'Lavon Chaisson, EDGE LSU
42nd - Laviska Shenault, WR Colorado
73rd - LaVon Hamilton, DT Ohio State
116th - Ben Bartch, OT St. Johns
137th - Josiah Scott, DB Michigan State
140th - Shaquille Quarterman, LB Miami
157th - Daniel Thomad, S Auburn
165th - Collin Johnson, WR Texas
189th - Jake Luton, QB Oregon State
206th - Tyler Davis, TE GT
223rd - Chris Claybrook, DB Memphis
The needs were clear this week for the Jacksonville Jaguars, take the best player available on the defensive side of the ball. They did that early and often drafting four defensive backs throughout including one in the top ten in C.J. Henderson out of Florida.
A highlight of the draft comes from a local product who is returning home, Shaq Quarterman from Oakleaf & Miami.
Texas wide out Collin Johnson joins the Jaguars at 6 foot 6, he pairs nicely with the 2nd round receiver they drafted Laviska Shenault out of Colorado. Jacksonville added on to the depth behind Gardner Minshew with another 6th round PAC 12 draftee, Jake Luton from Oregon State.