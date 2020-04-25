JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — 9th - C.J. Henderson, DB Florida

20th - K'Lavon Chaisson, EDGE LSU

42nd - Laviska Shenault, WR Colorado

73rd - LaVon Hamilton, DT Ohio State

116th - Ben Bartch, OT St. Johns

137th - Josiah Scott, DB Michigan State

140th - Shaquille Quarterman, LB Miami

157th - Daniel Thomad, S Auburn

165th - Collin Johnson, WR Texas

189th - Jake Luton, QB Oregon State

206th - Tyler Davis, TE GT

223rd - Chris Claybrook, DB Memphis

The needs were clear this week for the Jacksonville Jaguars, take the best player available on the defensive side of the ball. They did that early and often drafting four defensive backs throughout including one in the top ten in C.J. Henderson out of Florida.

A highlight of the draft comes from a local product who is returning home, Shaq Quarterman from Oakleaf & Miami.

Texas wide out Collin Johnson joins the Jaguars at 6 foot 6, he pairs nicely with the 2nd round receiver they drafted Laviska Shenault out of Colorado. Jacksonville added on to the depth behind Gardner Minshew with another 6th round PAC 12 draftee, Jake Luton from Oregon State.