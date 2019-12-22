ATLANTA — The worst start to a game this year came on the road in Atlanta for the Jaguars. After giving up a touchdown in the first 4 minutes of the game, Michael Walker fumbled the ensuing kickoff which led to another Falcons score. The Jaguars were down 14-0 before they ran an offensive play.

The last two weeks have been a struggle for Gardner Minshew in the first half. The rookie quarterback is 6/20 for just 90 yards in the first half of the last two games. If it wasn't for a successful fake punt by Logan Cooke, the Jaguars would have been shut out in the first half in Atlanta.

Julio Jones proved to be a problem today as many expected, he totaled 166 yards on 10 catches.

Jacksonville made a late push when Gardner Minshew connected with Chris Conley for a touchdown to cut the lead to 24-12 early in the 4th quarter. But unfortunately that would be the only time the Jaguars found the end zone on Sunday.

Jacksonville falls to 5-10 with only the Colts remaining on their schedule.