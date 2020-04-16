JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One week away from the 2020 NFL Draft the Jaguars prepare for what could be a turning point for this franchise. While fans across Jacksonville have heard that battle cry before, 12 picks gives the organization hope that they can add on to an already young collection of talent on the roster. Dave Caldwell believes this draft class can compliment the likes of Gardner Minshew, Jawaan Taylor, and Josh Allen.

"Really like the mindset of our younger guys we drafted last year"

We also tried to draw insight from Caldwell in regards to the 25 year old pass rusher Yannick Ngakoue's situation.

"Out of respect for him and his team and our team I just think it's best when I have news for you guys I will let you know"

So who will the Jaguars take with the 9th overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft? Hard to say, not many thought Josh Allen would fall to the Jaguars at No. 7 in 2019, but here we are. Dave Caldwell, Doug Marrone, and the rest of the organization have come to a consensus top 10 in regards to players in this draft.

"I think up top, we're good" Doug Marrone said this morning about the prospects they've analyzed for this weeks top 10 selection.