JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jaguars wide receiver Marqise Lee suffered a season-ending knee injury during the first quarter of the team's 17-6 win over the Atlanta Falcons on Saturday.

Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone said the team expects Lee to undergo surgery for the injury and he will be placed on injured reserve on Monday.

On first-and-10 from the Jacksonville seven-yard line, Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles connected downfield with Lee for a 20-yard gain. He was tackled low by safety Demontae Kazee and lost control of the ball. The fumble was recovered by Falcons linebacker Duke Riley but Kazee was flagged for lowering his head to create contact and the Jaguars retained possession with the 15-yard penalty attached.

The Jaguars' training staff evaluated Lee's left knee for several minutes. A cart was used to transport Lee to the locker room.

With Lee out for the season, the Jaguars will need to move on with a talented group of young wide receivers. While Lee was signed to a four-year, $34 million deal in March, the Jaguars had always planned to utilize a heavy wide receiver rotation.

Veteran wide receiver Donte Moncrief will likely be counted on as an experienced target moving forward. The Jaguars signed Moncrief to a one-year, $9.6 million "prove it" deal during free agency.

Along with Moncrief, the Jaguars have the intriguing second-year trio of Dede Westbrook, Keelan Cole and Jaydon Mickens. Shane Wynn and Rashad Greene also have experience in the Jaguars' offense, despite missing all of last season due to injury.

The Jaguars could also decide to look elsewhere for wide receiver talent. Former Pro Bowl wide receiver Dez Bryant is the top name on the free-agent market and could be a potential target for Jacksonville. The Jaguars could also wait for final cuts to get claim a wide receiver off waivers or sign a veteran castoff.

Lee's injury hurts the Jaguars' depth but isn't as catastrophic as someone may believe. The Jaguars have the depth to overcome his absence, just like they did last season when former Pro Bowl wide receiver Allen Robinson went down with an ACL injury in Week 1. The Jaguars have options, both in-house and externally, to replace Lee's production.

