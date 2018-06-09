The Jaguars will be without wide receiver Rashad Greene on Sunday against the New York Giants.

Greene was a healthy scratch due to the numbers at the wide receiver position. Greene will be joined by fellow tenured players, defensive tackle Michael Bennett and defensive end Dawuane Smoot, on the sidelines.

Safety Cody Davis (ribs) will be active for the game, despite being listed as questionable on Saturday. Davis showed enough during pre-game warmups to get cleared for the game.

The New York Giants will be with linebackers Olivier Vernon (ankle) and Tae Davis (hamstring) due to injuries. Both players were ruled out on Friday.

Here is the full list of the Jaguars' Week 1 inactives against the New York Giants:

- DE Dawuane Smoot

- G Josh Walker

- OT Will Richardson

- G Chris Reed

- DT Eli Ankou

- WR Rashad Greene

- DT Michael Bennett

