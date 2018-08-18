Penalty flags flew throughout the first half of the Jaguars' 14-10 win over the Minnesota Vikings (1-1) on Saturday at U.S. Bank Stadium.

As the Jaguars' starting units looked to forge chemistry against their impressive adversaries, Jacksonville (1-1) was called for 10 penalties for 110 yards in the first half. All three phases were flagged for multiple penalties, as Jacksonville's sloppy start prevented some big plays from paying off.

The Jaguars' starting defense produced two sacks and two forced fumbles while preventing Minnesota from converting any of its third-down attempts during the first half. The Vikings' first-team offense was aided by three penalties for 35 yards tallied against Jacksonville's defense during the first quarter.

Defensive end Yannick Ngakoue, defensive tackle Malik Jackson, linebacker Telvin Smith and safety Ronnie Harrison stood out, as the Jaguars held the Vikings to just three points during the game's first two quarters. Ngakoue and Smith both produced sacks, while Jackson and Harrison forced fumbles with the starting unit.

On offense, a mixture of penalties and poor decisions prevented the Jaguars from developing a rhythm. Quarterback Blake Bortles completed 12-of-20 passes for 159 yards and an interception during his two quarters of action. Bortles was picked off by Vikings safety Harrison Smith after the defensive back undercut a pass to wide receiver Dede Westbrook on the Jaguars' second possession.

Bortles produced the first half's only third-down conversion with a 14-yard completion to wide receiver Marqise Lee in the second quarter. Lee finished the game with two catches for 19 yards.

Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette played throughout the first half, producing 12 rushing yards and a touchdown on eight carries. Fournette scored on a one-yard run during a fourth-and-goal play in the second quarter. His backup, T.J. Yeldon, produced 112 yards on 15 total touches.

On special teams, the Jaguars were flagged for three penalties for 45 yards. Kicker Josh Lambo also missed a 56-yard field goal in the second quarter.

For the Vikings, Baker County native Mike Boone produced 91 rushing yards and a touchdown on 13 carries. Minnesota starting quarterback Kirk Cousins was replaced in the second quarter by backup Trevor Siemian. Before leaving the field, Cousins completed 3-of-8 passes for 12 yards.

DOWNLOAD: The free First Coast Football App for Jaguars stats, scores, analysis, stories and more

PHOTOS: Jaguars vs. Vikings Preseason Week 2

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Jaguars running back T.J. Yeldon provided an offensive spark during the first half. The running back led the Jaguars with 39 rushing yards on 10 carries. He also led the team with 73 receiving yards on five catches.

PLAY OF THE GAME

Jaguars wide receiver Rashad Greene returned a punt 56 yards to the Minnesota four-yard line with 2:03 left in the game. The return put the Jaguars in scoring position to win the game.

STAT OF THE GAME

The Jaguars were flagged for 13 penalties for 140 yards during the game. The Vikings were called for seven penalties for 70 yards.

INJURY UPDATES

The Jaguars held out several injured players on Saturday. Left guard Andrew Norwell (calf), defensive tackle Taven Bryan (abdomen), right tackle Jermey Parnell (knee), nose tackle Eli Ankou (knee), defensive end Dawuane Smoot (ankle) and linebacker Brooks Ellis (concussion) all missed the game with pre-existing injuries that kept them out of the preseason opener against the New Orleans Saints.

Safeties Cody Davis and Tashaun Gipson, tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins and defensive tackle Marcell Dareus also missed the game due to unspecified injuries.

Center Brandon Linder (knee) left the game early in the second quarter and didn't return. Safety Don Carey (hamstring) left the game and did not return due to injury. Left guard Chris Reed (knee) also left the game during the second half.

Follow Mike Kaye on Twitter: @Mike_E_Kaye.

© 2018 WTLV