JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette remained on the sidelines during practice on Thursday. Last year's first-round pick missed the entire second half of the Jaguars' Week 1 win over the New York Giants and Wednesday's practice due to a hamstring injury.

Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone has stated the injury is minor in nature and he is open to playing Fournette even if the running back fails to practice this week.

Jaguars vs. Patriots, Week 2 injury report: Fournette, Linder sidelined on Wednesday

Center Brandon Linder (knee) returned to practice on Thursday. Marrone said on Wednesday that his early-week absence was part of Linder's rehabilitation plan. Linder practiced in a limited capacity in his return.

Right tackle Jermey Parnell (knee), linebacker Telvin Smith (back) and tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins (core muscle) were also limited in practice.

Linebacker Leon Jacobs (ankle) and wide receiver Jaydon Mickens (knee) were taken off the injury report after being listed on Wednesday.

On the Patriots side, running back Rex Burkhead was limited due to a concussion. Burkhead failed to practice on Wednesday.

Below is the full injury report from Thursday's practices:

JAGUARS

C Brandon Linder (knee) - Limited Participation

RB Leonard Fournette (hamstring) - Did Not Participate

TE Austin Seferian-Jenkins (core muscle) - Limited Participation

RT Jermey Parnell (knee) - Limited Participation

LB Telvin Smith (back) - Limited Participation

PATRIOTS

RB Sony Michel (knee) - Limited Participation

S Nate Ebner (knee) - Limited Participation

TE Jacob Hollister (hamstring) - Limited Participation

OL Marcus Cannon (calf) - Limited Participation

RB Rex Burkhead (concussion) - Limited Participation

