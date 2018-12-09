JACKSONVILLE, Fla. --- The Jaguars practiced without two of their three offensive captains on Wednesday as the team prepared for its Week 2 matchup against the New England Patriots.

Running back Leonard Fournette (hamstring) and center Brandon Linder (knee) missed the first practice of the week due to injuries. Fournette and Linder both played against the New York Giants in Week 1 but the running back suffered his hamstring injury during the second quarter and did not return to the game.

Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone said that he was comfortable with Fournette playing on Sunday without a week of practice. Marrone acknowledged that Linder's lack of practice time was part of his rehab program.

Right tackle Jermey Parnell (knee), linebackers Telvin Smith (back) and Leon Jacobs (ankle), wide receiver Jaydon Mickens (knee) and tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins (core muscle) all practiced in some capacity despite being listed on the Jaguars' injury report to start the week.

Smith, Parnell and Seferian-Jenkins were listed as limited participants while Jacobs and Mickens practiced in a full capacity.

For the Patriots, running back Rex Burkhead sat out of practice with a concussion. His status will be worth monitoring this week.

Below is the full injury report for Wednesday's practice:

JAGUARS

C Brandon Linder (knee) - Did Not Participate

RB Leonard Fournette (hamstring) - Did Not Participate

WR Jaydon Mickens (knee) - Full Participation

TE Austin Seferian-Jenkins (core muscle) - Limited Participation

RT Jermey Parnell (knee) - Limited Participation

LB Leon Jacobs (ankle) - Full Participation

LB Telvin Smith (back) - Limited Participation

PATRIOTS

RB Sony Michel (knee) - Limited Participation

S Nate Ebner (knee) - Limited Participation

TE Jacob Hollister (hamstring) - Limited Participation

OL Marcus Cannon (calf) - Limited Participation

RB Rex Burkhead (concussion) - Did Not Participate

