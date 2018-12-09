JACKSONVILLE, Fla. --- The Jaguars practiced without two of their three offensive captains on Wednesday as the team prepared for its Week 2 matchup against the New England Patriots.
Running back Leonard Fournette (hamstring) and center Brandon Linder (knee) missed the first practice of the week due to injuries. Fournette and Linder both played against the New York Giants in Week 1 but the running back suffered his hamstring injury during the second quarter and did not return to the game.
Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone said that he was comfortable with Fournette playing on Sunday without a week of practice. Marrone acknowledged that Linder's lack of practice time was part of his rehab program.
Right tackle Jermey Parnell (knee), linebackers Telvin Smith (back) and Leon Jacobs (ankle), wide receiver Jaydon Mickens (knee) and tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins (core muscle) all practiced in some capacity despite being listed on the Jaguars' injury report to start the week.
Smith, Parnell and Seferian-Jenkins were listed as limited participants while Jacobs and Mickens practiced in a full capacity.
For the Patriots, running back Rex Burkhead sat out of practice with a concussion. His status will be worth monitoring this week.
DOWNLOAD: The free First Coast Football App for Jaguars stats, scores, analysis, stories and more
Below is the full injury report for Wednesday's practice:
JAGUARS
C Brandon Linder (knee) - Did Not Participate
RB Leonard Fournette (hamstring) - Did Not Participate
WR Jaydon Mickens (knee) - Full Participation
TE Austin Seferian-Jenkins (core muscle) - Limited Participation
RT Jermey Parnell (knee) - Limited Participation
LB Leon Jacobs (ankle) - Full Participation
LB Telvin Smith (back) - Limited Participation
PATRIOTS
RB Sony Michel (knee) - Limited Participation
S Nate Ebner (knee) - Limited Participation
TE Jacob Hollister (hamstring) - Limited Participation
OL Marcus Cannon (calf) - Limited Participation
RB Rex Burkhead (concussion) - Did Not Participate
Follow Mike Kaye on Twitter: @Mike_E_Kaye.