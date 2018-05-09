JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jaguars may have a depth issue at tight end entering Week 1.

On Wednesday, starting tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins (core muscle) worked off to the side with trainers during practice. Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone said the team is looking to be cautious with the veteran tight end.

If Seferian-Jenkins is unable to play against the New York Giants on Sunday, the Jaguars will need to rely on the backup duo of James O'Shaughnessy and Niles Paul. With the potential for just two active tight ends, the Jaguars may also need to call up David Grinnage from the practice squad.

Seferian-Jenkins was signed to a two-year, $10.5 million contract in free agency. Following the departure of veteran tight end Marcedes Lewis, Seferian-Jenkins was positioned to be the top player at the position. The former second-round pick is considered to be a huge upgrade as a receiver over Lewis.

O'Shaughnessy spent last season within the Jaguars' offense and carved out a role on special teams as well. Paul was signed in free agency and is also expected to be a strong special teams ace. Both players have been productive as pass-catchers when called upon throughout their careers.

Along with Seferian-Jenkins, center Brandon Linder (knee) and right tackle Jermey Parnell (knee) appeared on the first injury report of the season. Both players were limited participants in practice.

New York was without linebacker Olivier Vernon (ankle) to begin the week of practice. If Vernon were to miss the game against the Jaguars, Lorenzo Carter, a rookie from Georgia, would start in his place opposite Kareem Martin.

Below is Wednesday's injury status report:

JAGUARS

C Brandon Linder (knee): Limited participant

RT Jermey Parnell (knee): Limited participant

TE Austin Seferian-Jenkins (core muscle): Did not participate

GIANTS

LB Olivier Vernon (ankle): Did not participate

LB Tae Davis (hamstring): Did not participate

