The Jaguars added another notable name to the injury report on Thursday. Cornerback Jalen Ramsey (ankle) joined starting tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins (core muscle injury), center Brandon Linder (knee) and right tackle Jermey Parnell (knee) on the list following the team's second practice of the week.

Ramsey wasn't injured during practice but the team said he was dealing with some soreness in his ankle, which led to the limited participation.

In positive news, Seferian-Jenkins returned to practice after missing Wednesday's session. The Jaguars only house three tight ends so the veteran's status is very important for overall depth purposes.

For the Giants, linebackers Olivier Vernon (ankle) and Tae Davis (hamstring) missed their second consecutive practice. Vernon's backup, Lorenzo Carter, was also limited with an illness.

The Giants would start Carter in place of Vernon if he were to miss Sunday's game against Jacksonville. If both are out, the Giants may need to get creative with a replacement or two.

Below is Thursday's injury status report:

JAGUARS

C Brandon Linder (knee): Limited participant

RT Jermey Parnell (knee): Limited participant

TE Austin Seferian-Jenkins (core muscle): Limited participant

CB Jalen Ramsey (ankle): Limited participant

GIANTS

LB Olivier Vernon (ankle): Did not participate

LB Tae Davis (hamstring): Did not participate

LB Lorenzo Carter (illness): Limited participant

