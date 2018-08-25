JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jaguars didn't start off the way they wanted to on offense during their 17-6 win over the Atlanta Falcons on Saturday at TIAA Bank Field.

Jacksonville quarterback Blake Bortles threw an interception with his first pass of the game after the ball was tipped in the air by Falcons cornerback Robert Alford and was collected by Atlanta safety Keanu Neal. During the unit's second possession, the team lost starting wide receiver Marqise Lee to a knee injury, as the veteran was carted off the field following a low helmet hit by Falcons safety Damontae Kazee. Kicker Josh Lambo would then miss a 47-yard field goal to conclude the same drive.

However, after the initial shock of the Lee injury wore off, the Jacksonville offense rallied around Bortles and running back Leonard Fournette, who produced an impressive cutback run through traffic to score the game's first touchdown on a 21-yard gain. Fournette's touchdown score followed a 37-yard connection between Bortles and wide receiver Donte Moncrief.

Fournette collected 10 carries for 57 rushing yards and a touchdown during the first half. Bortles, who played into the third quarter, connected on 17-of-23 passes for 204 yards and two interceptions. The quarterback's top target, Moncrief, caught three passes for 62 receiving yards.

The Jaguars' offense was also aided by the performances of running backs Corey Grant and T.J Yeldon. Grant produced 71 total yards on 10 touches against Atlanta during the exhibition outing. Yeldon added another 46 yards on eight total touches.

On the flip side, Jacksonville's defense had no issue getting off to a hot start against the Falcons. While the unit did surrender a 47-yard field goal to Falcons kicker Matt Bryant on the opening series, the group also produced three sacks during the first half.

The Jaguars held Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan to just 57 passing yards, as he only connected on 5-of-12 passing attempts. The Falcons' lone standout during the first half on offense was wide receiver Mohamed Sanu, who picked up 38 receiving yards on two catches.

Defensive tackle Malik Jackson, cornerback D.J. Hayden and linebacker Myles Jack produced sacks on Ryan during the first half.

Jaguars backup quarterback Cody Kessler paced the second-team offense, completing all seven of his passing attempts for 79 yards. He added a one-yard touchdown run during his first series at the helm.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Fournette produced 57 rushing yards and a touchdown on 10 carries and 18 receiving yards on three catches. His work during the first half, along with help from fellow running backs, Grant and Yeldon, assisted the Jaguars in moving the ball consistently following two stalled series.

PLAY OF THE GAME

Fournette's 21-yard cutback run to the end zone in the second quarter led to the game's first touchdown. It was one of Fournette's most impressive runs of his young NFL career.

STAT OF THE GAME

The Jaguars running backs combined for 233 total yards on 36 total touches against Atlanta.

INJURY UPDATES

The Jaguars were without center Brandon Linder (knee), cornerback A.J. Bouye (illness), defensive end Dawuane Smoot (ankle), nose tackle Eli Ankou (knee), linebacker Donald Payne (hip) and safety Ronnie Harrison (hamstring) due to various injuries.

As previously mentioned, the Jaguars lost wide receiver Marqise Lee (knee) in the first quarter after he was carted off the field. Nose tackle Marcell Dareus (pectoral) and safety Tashaun Gipson (stinger) also left the game due to injury in the first half. Safety C.J. Reavis (undisclosed) left the game toward the end of the fourth quarter.

