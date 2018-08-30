TAMPA -- The bottom of the Jaguars' roster was on display Thursday during the team's preseason finale win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium.

The 25-10 victory provided dozens of players with final opportunities to impress the Jaguars' coaching staff prior to Saturday's roster cut-down deadline.

The low-scoring affair started with Cody Kessler as the Jaguars' backup quarterback. Kessler completed 4-of-6 passes for 32 passing yards and led one scoring drive before being replaced by third-string rookie quarterback Tanner Lee in the second quarter. Lee led three scoring drives in nearly three quarters of action. The sixth-round rookie completed 11-of-22 passes for 164 passing yards against the Buccaneers.

Kessler and Lee were able to move the ball around quite a bit against the Tampa Bay defense. Nine different receivers caught passes in the preseason finale, with wide-out Montay Crockett leading the charge with three catches for 76 receiving yards. Running back Tim Cook picked up 51 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries. Fellow tailback Brandon Wilds led the team with 88 rushing yards on 17 carries.

On defense, cornerbacks Quenton Meeks and Jalen Myrick led the Jaguars with five tackles each. Linebacker Blair Brown collected a strip sack that was returned for a touchdown by defensive end Carroll Phillips in the third quarter. Defensive end Darius Jackson also provided a sack against the Buccaneers.

Kicker Josh Lambo made both of his field goal attempts, including a 51-yard try in the first quarter.

Buccaneers third-string quarterback Ryan Griffin played the majority of the game, completing 18-of-28 passes for 159 passing yards and a touchdown against the Jaguars. Tampa Bay wide receiver Bernard Reedy paced the Buccaneers with five catches for 56 receiving yards.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Jaguars wide receiver Montay Crockett caught three passes for 76 receiving yards against the Buccaneers, leading the team in catches and yardage.

PLAY OF THE GAME

With 8:22 left in the third quarter, linebacker Blair Brown produced a sack-strip on Buccaneers quarterback Austin Allen on third-and-5 from the Tampa Bay 31-yard line. The ball was recovered by defensive end Carroll Phillips, who returned the fumble for a 26-yard touchdown.

STAT OF THE GAME

The Jaguars played without 34 players on Thursday.

On offense: QB Blake Bortles, WR Donte Moncrief, WR Dede Westbrook, WR DJ Chark, RB T.J. Yeldon, RB Leonard Fournette, OG A.J. Cann, RB Corey Grant, C Brandon Linder, OG Andrew Norwell, C/G Tyler Shatley, OT Cam Robinson, OT Jermey Parnell, TE James O'Shaughnessy, TE Niles Paul, WR Keelan Cole, WR Jaydon Mickens, TE Austin Seferian-Jenkins.

On defense: CB Jalen Ramsey, CB A.J. Bouye, CB Tyler Patmon, CB D.J. Hayden, S Ronnie Harrison, S Tashaun Gipson, S Barry Church, LB Myles Jack, LB Leon Jacobs, LB Telvin Smith, DE Lerentee McCray, DE Yannick Ngakoue, DE Calais Campbell, DT Abry Jones, DT Malik Jackson, DT Marcell Dareus.

A preseason finale absence is typically a good indicator that a player has made the 53-man roster.

INJURY UPDATES

Cornerback Dee Delaney left the game to evaluated for a concussion in the second quarter. He returned in the second half. Fellow cornerback Kenneth Acker left the game with an ankle injury in the third quarter.

