Jaguars travel to face resurgent Vikings

With the league's second-leading rusher and two, Pro Bowl caliber tight ends, Minnesota promises to give Jaguars fits

The Jacksonville Jaguars have lost three of their last four games by a combined eight points. They've held all four of those opponents to 27 points or less.

They've also lost 10 straight games.

And this week's opponent, the Minnesota Vikings, have won five of their last six.

Jacksonville (1-10) will have their hands-full at U.S. Bank Stadium Sunday against the Vikings (5-6) and their Top-10 offense. The Vikings are averaging 387 yards and 26.5 points per game. That's thanks in large part to the NFL's second-leading rusher, Dalvin Cook. The former Florida State Seminole already has surpassed the 1,000-yard plateau and has a league-leading 13 touchdowns.

Also leading the league: Vikings star wide-out Adam Thielen. Despite missing last week's game on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, Thielen is still tied for second with 11 touchdowns. Despite the Vikings trading away his running mate, Stefon Diggs, this off-season, Minnesota has quickly found his replacement: rookie Justin Jefferson. The LSU product is eighth in the league in receiving yards and is one of just ten receivers to already surpass 900 receiving yards.

As if those numbers weren't intimidating enough, Jacksonville will be trotting out a pair of rookies for a second straight week at cornerback. While veteran Tre Herndon is expected to match-up with one of Thielen/Jefferson, it will be up to undrafted rookie Luq Barcoo to shut-down the other. Fourth-round draftee Josiah Scott will also get the start at nickel. Outside of Jarvis Landry, no Browns receiver had more than 35 yards receiving last Sunday against the Jaguars; defensive coordinator Todd Wash was encouraged by those numbers from his young secondary. But he knows this week will be an even bigger challenge.

"We’re going to do some things to hopefully kind of take the deep ball away from them, make them earn everything they have. They know that they have a tough challenge, but at the same time I think both of them are really excited about it," Wash said Thursday. "We’re going to find out exactly where they are versus a couple really elite receivers and I like where their mind frame is right now to go in and compete with them.”

To stop Cook, the Jaguars will have to do it without emerging rookie defensive tackle DaVon Hamilton, who was placed on Injured Reserve Saturday with a knee injury. Head coach Doug Marrone said earlier in the week the knee injury, which Hamilton was carted off the field for last Sunday, was not nearly as bad as previously anticipated; but the Ohio State product was expected to miss a few weeks. Now, it will be at least three.

The Jaguars also placed rookie tight end Ben Ellefson on Injured Reserve with a knee injury, but activated safety Josh Jones and linebacker Shaq Quarterman.