Jacksonville Jaguars

Jaguars General Manager, Head Coach interview tracker

LIVE BLOG: First Coast Sports keeps you up-to-date with the latest individuals to interview for Jaguars GM and head coaching positions
Credit: AP
San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh looks on during an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Jennifer Stewart)

Following the dismissal of general manager Dave Caldwell in November, the Jaguars fired head coach Doug Marrone on January 4. Armed with the No. 1 selection in this April's NFL Draft and the fourth-most cap space heading into 2021, the two vacancies figure to be among the most coveted in the NFL.

Check back here often for the latest interviews the Jaguars have held for both positions.

Head Coach

January 4, 2021

The Jaguars put in a request to interview 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh as their head coach, per Matt Barrows of The Athletic.

The Jaguars put in a request to interview Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith as their head coach, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

General Manager

December 23, 2020

The Jaguars, per beat writer John Oesher, announced they have had interviews with interim GM Trent Baalke, former Giants general manager Jerry Reese, ESPN analyst Louis Riddick, and former Texans GM Rick Smith for their open general manager positions. 