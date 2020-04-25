From Tre Herndon to Jarrod Wilson to Allen Hurns, the Jaguars have a history of finding hidden gems in the Undrafted Free Agent (UDFA) waters and turning them into NFL starters.

Below is a running tally of the players who have reportedly signed with the Big Cats following the 2020 NFL Draft.

Tavien Feaster, RB, South Carolina

After all the talk of possibly trading Leonard Fournette, the Jaguars not only did not move Fournette: they didn't draft a single running back. That leaves just Fournette, 2019 draftee Ryquell Armstead and fellow second-year player Devine Ozigbo in the Jaguars running back room.

Filling out the running back room with UDFAs is becoming more and more commonplace in the NFL: three of the San Francisco 49ers four running backs on their NFC Championship team began their careers as UDFAs.

After beginning his career at Clemson, Feaster rushed for 672 yards and five touchdowns in 2019.

J.R. Reed, S, Georgia

A Jim Thorpe Award finalist and the son of former NFL receiver Jake Reed, J.R. appeared in every game for Kirby Smart's Bulldogs over the last three seasons. He tallied 204 tackles in his career -- although he only had 54 in 2019 -- with five interceptions and 15 passes defended.

We previously profiled Reed in one of our Mock Draft Monday's; he was widely expected to be drafted on Day Three.

Ben Ellefson, TE, North Dakota State

The Jaguars drafted Tyler Davis of Georgia Tech in the sixth round, but aside from James O'Shaughnessy and Josh Oliver, the cupboard is bare at tight end -- and both of those two are coming off season-ending injuries.

Ellefson was a second team FCS All-America and participated in the 2020 East-West Shrine Game. He had 16 touchdowns in four years at NDSU, including 15 catches for 199 yards and five touchdowns in 2019.