At long last, it appears we will finally get our first glimpse of Nick Foles in black-and-teal.

Head Coach Doug Marrone and offensive coordinator John DeFilippo both hinted throughout the week that, if the offensive line is healthy and in-tact, the Jaguars' starting quarterback could make his preseason debut Thursday night against the Dolphins. Kick-off in Miami is scheduled for 8 p.m.

"You want to get their minds right. You want to get them ready to go," the Jaguars' head coach said Tuesday before the team departed Wednesday afternoon. "You want the butterflies before the game [which] a lot of time it’s very hard to get during the practice or anything of that nature."

Marrone said Tuesday there were only eight players they planned on holding out with injuries / precautionary:

- WR Marqise Lee

- RB Alfred Blue

- LB Jake Ryan (PUP)

- LB Quincy Williams

- LB Davis Tull

- TE Geoff Swaim

- TE Josh Oliver

- TE Charles Jones

- DT Marcel Dareus

The only anticipated starter who has seen preseason action so far has been safety Jarrod Wilson, who asked Marrone to play in last week's preseason game against the Eagles.

Speaking of the Eagles: Foles' former quarterback coach and new Jaguars' offensive coordinator John DeFilippo echoed those sentiments.

"To me, this is not Nick’s offense. This is the Jacksonville Jaguars’ offense," the Jags' first-year OC said Monday. "I want to see our offensive unit go out and work in cohesion [with] all 11 players and move the football and convert on third down and convert in the red zone and those things.

"There is going to be something bad that happens Thursday night. Those guys are coached too. There is going to be something bad, and I want to see our guys overcome it."