For the fifth-straight practice, the Jaguars worked in full pads in front of a decent turnout of fans. The Thursday session featured several highlights and quite a few mishaps on both sides of the ball.

- It was not a strong day for the Jaguars quarterbacks. First Coast News counted the trio's passing reps during 11-on-11 drills and the numbers weren't pretty. Starting quarterback Blake Bortles completed 10-of-21 passing attempts while backup Cody Kessler fared a bit better with an 11-of-20 outing. Sixth-round quarterback Tanner Lee actually had the best completion ratio of the group (10-of-15) but was the only one to throw an interception during team drills.

While the numbers didn't look great, each quarterback produced a highlight or two during the drills. Bortles made two consecutive impressive completions. First, Bortles lofted a beautiful pass over cornerback Jalen Ramsey's head into the hands of wide receiver Keelan Cole. On the next play, Bortles fit a perfect pass to wide receiver Dede Westbrook in between coverage from Ramsey and safety Barry Church.

Kessler's highlight came on go route throw to Westbrook, who was being covered by cornerback Sammy Seamster. The throw was on the money by Kessler. Lee finished practice with a nice lob to tight end DeAndre Goolsby in the back of the end zone for a touchdown.

- Kicker Josh Lambo had a strong day with field goals. First Coast News logged him as being a perfect 11-of-11 on the day. He was asked to attempt quite a few long shots and made them with ease.

- We haven't brought up the running back group a lot but it was a good day for them. Leonard Fournette and Corey Grant both ran the ball well, while T.J. Yeldon stood out as a receiver during 11-on-11 drills. Fournette looks quicker than he was last year, which is a good thing given his drop in weight.

- Backup tight end James O'Shaughnessy had a busy day, as he was targeted by Kessler frequently. At one point during 11-on-11 drills, O'Shaughnessy caught three-straight passes from the Jaguars' backup quarterback. The well-traveled tight end may be able to line up opposite Austin Seferian-Jenkins as the No. 2 option this year.

- Left tackle Cam Robinson continues to have a really impressive camp. It's been hard to beat him during one-on-one drills, especially with attacking the run. Robinson got the better of his matchups against defensive ends Calais Campbell and Dawuane Smoot on Thursday.

- Seamster has had an up-and-down camp thus far. However, during team drills, he picked off Lee for what would have been a pick-six. Seamster was able to jump a route in the middle of the field and get his hands on the ball pretty easily. It was smooth sailing from there.

- Defensive players with pass breakups during practice included defensive end Dawuane Smoot, safety Jarrod Wilson, linebacker Telvin Smith and cornerbacks Jalen Ramsey, A.J. Bouye and Jalen Myrick. Of the bunch, Ramsey's was the most impressive, as he knocked the ball out of tight end Niles Paul's hands at the one-yard line, preventing a touchdown.

- Paul (hamstring) and linebacker Leon Jacobs (undisclosed) returned to practice after missing Wednesday's session. Wide receiver Donte Moncrief (knee) and defensive end Dante Fowler (shoulder, PUP) worked off to the side with a trainer.

- Speaking of injuries, defensive tackle Eli Ankou laid on the turf for a few minutes following a goal-line scrum. The training staff looked at his right leg while he was still on the ground. Eventually, Ankou popped back up and walked off on his own power. He was walked to the locker room as the rest of the roster did their post-practice stretch routine.

- The Undrafted Report: Offensive tackle Brandon Smith has really impressed as a run blocker during the early days of camp. He has won the majority of his one-on-one sessions during run stopping drills. However, he still has work to do as a pass protector, as fellow undrafted free-agent Darius Jackson has gotten the better of him during the last two practices.

- Offensive line coach Pat Flaherty and assistant offensive line coach Tony Sparano Jr. returned to practice. Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone had been filling for them while they were absent for the last two practices. Sparano had missed the first six sessions due to the death of his father.

- The Jaguars will host their annual night practice at TIAA Bank Field on Friday from 6 - 8:30 p.m. To register for the free event, go to Jaguars.com/training camp.

