JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- In the three months since the NFL Draft, the Jaguars' rookie class has made a strong impression on head coach Doug Marrone.

The class has come in with a sense of maturity, showing a strong willingness to work and learn. The rookies have been coachable, dependable and respectful since arriving at TIAA Bank Field in May.

Marrone can't monitor the young players at all times but they are always being evaluated. That's why a recent compliment from a bus driver stood out to the head coach.

"The players stay at the hotel and they shuttle back and forth," Marrone said on Thursday. "[The shuttle driver] came up to me and he said, ‘Hey, I have been doing this since Coach [Tom] Coughlin was a head coach. I have been taking the players back and forth.’ He said, ‘Not to say anything about the past classes you guys have had, but I just want to tell you that this is a great group of young men. They are very respectful and do all the right things.’"

Marrone wants the rookies to excel on the field during training camp and beyond. However, he believes their success in the league will be based on their overall approach to the team and the game.

"We really have not had any issues," Marrone said. "That is the type of class they are. I am excited to see what they can do on the field. That is one of the things I try to make sure I talk to the players about. That isn’t just about how you perform on the grass or how you communicate with your coaches, it is how you communicate and the type of respect you show for everyone in the building and everyone in the community. Those are things that go into it, at least for me and what I look for in trying to have a player on our football team.”

News and Notes from Day 1

- Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles looked as smooth as he did during the offseason program on Thursday. Bortles' accuracy was apparent throughout the practice, as he hit Austin Seferian-Jenkins, Donte Moncrief and Dede Westbrook with some impressive throws.

The two highlights of the day were the products of Bortles' passing prowess. The first was produced during 7-on-7 drills when Bortles lofted a pass over Seferian-Jenkins' shoulder with free safety Tashaun Gipson in coverage. Seferian-Jenkins palmed the ball one-handed with Gipson nearly on top of him.

The second major "wow" moment was produced when Bortles hit Moncrief in stride across the middle of the field. The pass was perfect, as Moncrief split four defenders and hauled in the ball with his fingertips. The entire crowd of fans erupted.

- Bortles on his inability to take practices lightly:

“Personally, I don’t think I have the luxury to be able to treat practices different. I don’t think I can say, ‘I am going to try to figure it out today’ or ‘I am going to try and take it easy today and see where I’m at.’ I try and go and complete every ball and take care of the ball and not turn it over and make plays. I think for the most part as an offense, that is kind of how our identity and personality is. We want to go out there, and we want to be good from the time we step on the field. Obviously, the more you do it, the better you get at it. I think the expectations are as high as ever on the first day.”

- It was a good day for the undrafted defensive backs. Cornerback Dee Delaney produced an interception on a Tanner Lee pass during 7-on-7 drills, safety C.J. Reavis nearly produced his own pick against the sixth-round quarterback as well and former Stanford standout Quenton Meeks made an impressive leaping pass breakup while defending wide receiver DeAndre Smelter in coverage.

- The Jaguars were without five players at practice to start training camp. Cornerback Jalen Ramsey was absent due to the birth of his daughter in Tennessee. Defensive end Dante Fowler (shoulder), tight end David Grinnage (knee) and guard Brandon Thomas (knee) were placed on the physically unable to perform list on Wednesday. Rookie offensive tackle Brandon Smith (hand) was placed on the non-football injury list earlier this week.

- The Jaguars debuted new practice threads on Thursday:

- There were 2,371 fans in attendance for the first training camp practice, according to the Jaguars.

