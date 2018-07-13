As the days dwindle during the countdown to training camp, the Jaguars have to feel good about their roster.

Looking at the entire depth chart, it appears the Jaguars have hedged their bets at several spots. While there are still question marks at a handful of positions, the roster - for the most part - seems to have added stability.

The Jaguars had a busy offseason, which led to some big changes for certain spots. In order to understand the upcoming battles for training camp, it's important to dissect the depth chart at each individual position.

Our training camp roster preview series continues with the safety position.

Previous Position Previews: QB / RB / TE / WR / G-C / OT / DE / DT / LB / CB

DOWNLOAD: The free First Coast Football App for Jaguars stats, scores, analysis, stories and more

The Locks

Tashaun Gipson

After a lackluster debut season in Jacksonville, Gipson turned things around last year. A ball-hawk, who is underrated in coverage, Gipson seems locked in as a key piece of the defense. Entering the third year of his contract, Gipson needs to repeat his success from last season to stick around on a big salary.

Barry Church

The quarterback of the secondary will look to improve in his strong safety role this season. Last year, Church had some issues in zone coverage and a second season in the defensive system should only help him moving forward. His leadership is an asset in the secondary.

Ronnie Harrison

The Jaguars seemingly stole Harrison in the third round of this year's draft. Currently slated as the strong safety of the future, Harrison will spend his rookie season learning behind Church. If all goes well, Harrison should be a standout on special teams and a depth piece on defense.

Cody Davis

Davis was brought in as a special teams ace but shined on defense during the offseason program. The veteran defensive back has good size and athleticism for the position and could end up being the third safety this season. Davis will be asked to serve double duty between the defense and special teams this year.

Jaguars Training Camp Position Preview Gallery: Safety Adrian Peterson #23 of the Arizona Cardinals rushes the football in front of Tashaun Gipson #39 of the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first half at University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) 01 / 08 Adrian Peterson #23 of the Arizona Cardinals rushes the football in front of Tashaun Gipson #39 of the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first half at University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) 01 / 08

The Likely

Don Carey

The veteran is now in his second tenure with the Jaguars. Carey has the versatility to play cornerback and safety, which could aid the Jaguars with their numbers game during final cuts. On top of his versatility in the secondary, Carey is a strong special teams player.

Jarrod Wilson

Wilson has flashed over the last two seasons but the additions of Harrison, Davis and Carey may hurt his chances of sticking to the roster this season. Wilson has played well on special teams but his defensive upside has yet to be determined. Training camp and the preseason will be huge for his roster outlook.

The Long Shots

C.J. Reavis

The undrafted rookie produced two interceptions during the offseason program, which led to some subtle praise. Now he has to carry over the buzz to training camp to have a shot at a roster spot.

Charlie Miller

Miller was on the practice squad last season. He will need to perform at a high level during the preseason and training camp to return to the practice roster.

Follow Mike Kaye on Twitter: @Mike_E_Kaye.

© 2018 WTLV