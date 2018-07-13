As the days dwindle during the countdown to training camp, the Jaguars have to feel good about their roster.

Looking at the entire depth chart, it appears the Jaguars have hedged their bets at several spots. While there are still question marks at a handful of positions, the roster - for the most part - seems to have added stability.

The Jaguars had a busy offseason, which led to some big changes for certain spots. In order to understand the upcoming battles for training camp, it's important to dissect the depth chart at each individual position.

Our training camp roster preview series continues with the linebacker position.

Previous Position Previews: QB / RB / TE / WR / G-C / OT / DE / DT

The Locks

Telvin Smith

The newly appointed veteran leader in the linebacker room is probably a Top 5 player at his position at this point. Smith has consistently improved year after year and is now one of the team's most important playmakers. His splash plays were a staple of last season's defensive success and he will need to stand out again for the Jaguars to go on a major run.

Myles Jack

Jack will finally take over the middle linebacker spot after a two-year wait. Entering his third season, Jack has flashed during his career but is now ready to make his next jump in development. With the Jaguars counting on him, Jack could be poised for a massive contract extension if he takes to the MIKE position the way the front office thinks he will.

The Likely

Blair Brown

Brown is currently the favorite to win the starting strong-side linebacker job. While he was barely used on defense last season, the coaching staff and front office liked what he showed when given a chance. Brown had an okay offseason program but will need to show some more growth during training camp to win the third starting job. He is still learning the SAM linebacker position.

Donald Payne

Payne was the biggest surprise of the offseason program, as he made waves while filling in for Jack at middle linebacker. Payne picked off starting quarterback Blake Bortles twice and forced a handful of pass breakups as well. The former small-school safety could be the dark horse for the third linebacker spot.

Leon Jacobs

The seventh-round rookie showed off his athleticism during the offseason. The coaching staff was also impressed by his intelligence as he was able to settle into the Jaguars' play-calling relatively quickly. Right now, Jacobs may be Brown's most notable competition for the SAM linebacker spot because the rookie played the position last year at Wisconsin.

The Long Shots

Brooks Ellis

While Ellis has flown under the radar, he did receive praise from the staff during the offseason program. There will be a tough competition for the backup linebacker jobs, so Ellis has as good of a shot as any of the bottom of the roster talent on this list.

Manase Hungalu

Signed after trying out during rookie minicamp, Hungalu was played with the deep depth groups during the offseason program. He will get his shot to make some noise during training camp.

Reggie Hunter

Hunter signed with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent and has yet to really stand out. Then again, it's hard for a linebacker to stand out without contact.

Andrew Motuapuaka

Motuapuaka is in the same boat as Hunter. He will need to shine during training camp and the preseason to earn an active roster or practice squad job.

Deon King

King signed with the Jaguars during their postseason run last season. He has some regular-season experience which should give him a boost during the position battle.

