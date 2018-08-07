As the days dwindle during the countdown to training camp, the Jaguars have to feel good about their roster.

Looking at the entire depth chart, it appears the Jaguars have hedged their bets at several spots. While there are still question marks at a handful of positions, the roster - for the most part - seems to have added stability.

The Jaguars had a busy offseason, which led to some big changes for certain spots. In order to understand the upcoming battles for training camp, it's important to dissect the depth chart at each individual position.

Our training camp roster preview series continues with the defensive tackle position.

The Locks

Malik Jackson

While he finally made a Pro Bowl last season, Jackson is still one of the most underrated interior linemen in the league. He produced a career-high eight sacks and four forced fumbles last season as the team's starting three-technique. With some room to grow as a run stopper, Jackson could end up having an even better season this year.

Marcell Dareus

Shortly after he was acquired via trade from the Buffalo Bills, Dareus became one of the team's best defenders. He was part of an impressive nose tackle rotation with Abry Jones and became a reliable run-stopping presence. During the team's playoff run, Dareus was among the biggest standouts on the Jaguars' defense. Entering a big year, Dareus will need to reproduce that production if he plans to stick around in Jacksonville for the long haul. It will be interesting to see how the Jaguars handle his off-the-field issues, as he is involved in two civil suits.

Taven Bryan

The team's first-round pick has been moving around the Jaguars' defensive line this summer. Entering training camp, he has spent most of his time at the strong-side defensive end position, backing up Calais Campbell. However, with Dawuane Smoot sidelined, that may have been more of a necessity than an actual assignment. Bryan flashed major potential as a three-technique at the University of Florida and he could fill that role long-term in the Jaguars' defense.

The Likely

Abry Jones

While Jones is listed in the likely grouping, he is pretty close to a lock. The reason Jones is in this category is that the Jaguars could potentially look to trade him if they get a good offer. With Dareus, Campbell, Bryan and Jackson in the rotation, Jones may be a tradable asset for the Jaguars. However, if he sticks around, he will once again form a strong nose tackle tandem with Dareus.

Eli Ankou

Ankou has his work cut out for him, as he has plenty of talent ahead of him on the depth chart. While the odds are stacked, the coaching staff used him a lot during his rookie season. Perhaps he could be used as a developmental defensive tackle at the bottom of the roster.

The Long Shots

Mike Bennett

Bennett has to prove he can stay healthy at this point. His biggest competition is his own body as he looks to one-up Ankou for a spot on the active roster. Entering his fourth season, Bennett has only played in 14 games. It's now-or-never time for the Ohio State alum.

Lyndon Johnson

At this point, it looks like the undrafted free agent with a great name is set for the practice squad. However, it won't be easy to earn a practice roster role with how deep the Jaguars' roster is at other spots.

