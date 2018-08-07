As the days dwindle during the countdown to training camp, the Jaguars have to feel good about their roster.

Looking at the entire depth chart, it appears the Jaguars have hedged their bets at several spots. While there are still question marks at a handful of positions, the roster - for the most part - seems to have added stability.

The Jaguars had a busy offseason, which led to some big changes for certain spots. In order to understand the upcoming battles for training camp, it's important to dissect the depth chart at each individual position.

Our training camp roster preview series continues with the defensive end position.

The Locks

Calais Campbell

The AFC sack leader from last season will look to repeat history this year. Campbell is a leader in the locker room and on the field and could see an even bigger role as he gets more comfortable in Jacksonville. The Jaguars are likely to continue to rotate Campbell across the line, creating unusual mismatches for opposing offensive lines.

Yannick Ngakoue

After producing 20 sacks in his first two seasons, Ngakoue is primed for a massive contract extension if he can repeat his previous results this season. Now a Pro Bowl performer, Ngakoue is primed to be the top weak-side rusher on the Jaguars' defense. While Campbell put up better sack numbers last season, no one caused more chaos than Ngakoue when it came to game-changing forced fumbles.

Dante Fowler

An undisclosed injury hindered the former first-round pick's offseason program participation. With his status up in the air for training camp, it remains to be seen if he will be around when it counts. Entering a contract year, Fowler could end up being trade bait if the team likes what it sees from the group.

Dawuane Smoot

Last year's third-round pick flashed during his rookie season with five quarterback hits. The goal this year will be to finish as a pass rusher and improve as a run defender. While he missed the entire offseason program due to a wrist injury, Smoot is expected to be ready for training camp.

The Likely

Carroll Phillips

Phillips split stints between the practice squad and active roster as a rookie. While he was able to get a feel for the NFL field, he will need to come back swinging to stick to the active roster. Billed as a versatile player, perhaps Phillips becomes a movable chess piece on defense this season.

Lerentee McCray

The journeyman special teams ace has been receiving snaps at defensive end this summer and has looked the part. Will he ever be more than a premium special teams asset? Training camp and the preseason will go a long way in cementing his role - if he has one - on defense.

The Long Shots

Hunter Dimick

Dimick was able to hang around the practice squad last season after becoming the de facto backup fullback. Now fully in defensive line mode again, Dimick will need to outplay his competition to return to the practice roster.

Kapron Lewis-Moore

Lewis-Moore has bounced around the league a bit, failing to find his footing after a three-year stint in Baltimore came to a halt. While he has experience on his side, the defensive end position is absolutely packed, considering that first-round pick Taven Bryan (classified as a defensive tackle for this series) is also getting snaps on the outside.

Darius Jackson

The small-school phenom will need to be the defensive end equivalent of Keelan Cole this season to crack the active roster. He is most likely competing for a practice squad spot with a long-term outlook in Jacksonville.

