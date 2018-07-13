As the days dwindle during the countdown to training camp, the Jaguars have to feel good about their roster.

Looking at the entire depth chart, it appears the Jaguars have hedged their bets at several spots. While there are still question marks at a handful of positions, the roster - for the most part - seems to have added stability.

The Jaguars had a busy offseason, which led to some big changes for certain spots. In order to understand the upcoming battles for training camp, it's important to dissect the depth chart at each individual position.

Our training camp roster preview series continues with the cornerback position.

The Locks

Jalen Ramsey

Ramsey may be the best cornerback in the league after just two years of work. The former first-round pick was voted to the Pro Bowl and named a first-team All-Pro in just his second season. A foundational piece for the Jaguars, Ramsey will look to repeat his success in his third season, as he could be up for a mega-extension next offseason.

A.J. Bouye

If Ramsey is the best cornerback in the league, Bouye isn't that far behind him. Bouye consistently made huge plays during his first season with the Jaguars and his ability to create turnovers is a massive asset for the defense. Now in his second season with the team, Bouye should pick up even more leadership responsibilities.

D.J. Hayden

Critics have reacted harshly to Hayden's free-agent deal with the Jaguars. However, the thought process behind bringing him in to replace Aaron Colvin is logical. The market for cornerbacks is at an all-time high and the Jaguars feel Hayden can play well in the slot. If the nickel role doesn't work out, Hayden could back up Ramsey and Bouye on the outside, making him one of the better depth players at the position in the NFL. Hayden has versatility and is solid in man coverage, giving the Jaguars options at the position.

The Likely

Tyler Patmon

The veteran journeyman played well when called upon last season and he made the most of his reps during this year's offseason program as well. Able to play on the outside and in nickel, Patmon has a similar versatility to Hayden and he could be critical to the Jaguars' depth on game day. At this point, it would be a surprise if Patmon doesn't make the roster.

The Long Shots

Dee Delaney

Delaney is one of several young players looking to latch onto the Jaguars roster as a fifth or sixth cornerback. His one-year stint at Miami prepared him for big-time football but he will have to prove himself in August.

Dexter McDougle

McDougle has bounced around the league a bit since being selected by the New York Jets in the third round of the 2014 NFL Draft. His experience, especially in the slot, should help him as he looks to win a depth spot this summer.

Tre Herndon

The undrafted free agent didn't get a lot of opportunities during the offseason program. However, his real tests will come during training camp and the preseason. There's a bit of buzz building for Herndon behind the scenes.

Quenton Meeks

Meeks was probably the Jaguars' most notable undrafted free-agent signing following the draft. While he failed to stick out during the offseason program, he is still in a good enough spot to earn the fifth cornerback job. Meeks may benefit from the contact during training camp practices as he was one of the better tackling cornerbacks in college football over the last two years.

Jalen Myrick

The former seventh-round pick struggled during the offseason program but he could easily rebound during training camp and the preseason. After getting into some action last season, Myrick needs to take that experience and use it to his advantage in the battle for a depth spot.

Sammy Seamster

Seamster had his moments during the offseason program while receiving first-team reps in place of Ramsey. A well-traveled journeyman, Seamster could be fighting for his career during training camp. With good size and speed for the position, he may be able to grab one of the last cornerback spots this summer.

