As the days dwindle during the countdown to training camp, the Jaguars have to feel good about their roster.

Looking at the entire depth chart, it appears the Jaguars have hedged their bets at several spots. While there are still question marks at a handful of positions, the roster - for the most part - seems to have added stability.

The Jaguars had a busy offseason, which led to some big changes for certain spots. In order to understand the upcoming battles for training camp, it's important to dissect the depth chart at each individual position.

Our training camp roster preview series concludes with the specialists.

The Lock

Josh Lambo

The veteran kicker was nearly perfect on field goal attempts after being picked by the Jaguars before Week 7 of last season. Now firmly established as "the guy" at kicker, Lambo faces zero competition heading into training camp. He will need to show last year wasn't a fluke to stay in the good graces of Jags Nation.

The Likely

Carson Tinker

Tinker missed all of last season due to a torn ACL suffered during training camp. One year later, Tinker has been cleared for practice and he will re-take his role as the team's starting long snapper. While Andrew East provides some insurance at the position, Tinker's spot will be solidified if he can remain healthy.

Logan Cooke

The seventh-round pick is running unopposed at punter but that could change if he falters during training camp and the preseason. Cooke's college stats aren't eye-opening but the Jaguars like his ability to directional punt. If he can keep his consistency during training camp, Cooke could be the Jaguars' only rookie starter in Week 1.

The Long Shots

Andrew East

East has never appeared in a game but has been on several offseason rosters. His role is to take the load off Tinker during training camp and potentially serve as insurance if the veteran isn't up for game action during the preseason. East replaced last year's fill-in Colin Holba as the team's extra long snapper following the offseason program.

