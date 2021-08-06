Jaguars Training Camp Files | Day Eight

Gardner Minshew meets the media for the first time, following another consistent day for the third-year QB on the field. News and notes from Friday's practice

In his first media availability since the 2021 season began, Gardner Minshew was direct, but not aggressive. He is technically the Jaguars' incumbent starter, but he understands that Trevor Lawrence has come to town. He views this as a competition because that's the only way to view it if you're in the heat-of-the-battle. Still, he was very complimentary of Lawrence, the Jaguars wide receivers, Urban Meyer, and the organization at large.

But also, you have to remember. He is still quirky, loveable Gardner Minshew.

"Anytime you go into anything thinking losing or second best is an option -- most times, that's what you're going to get," the third-year quarterback explained when asked about viewing Training Camp as a competition. "That's like when Cortes landed in Veracruz with 600 dudes trying to take the Aztec Empire. Do you know what he said? He said 'burn the boats! We're going back on their boats!' You know what I'm saying?

"That's kind of the mind-set that's stuck with me pretty much since I heard that story."

Don't worry. Every reporter assembled in front of Minshew wasn't expecting that one either -- although at this point, maybe we should have.

Will Minshew be "sailing" into Week One as the Jaguars starter, against all odds? Let's dive into today's Training Camp report.

Minshew front and center once again

In addition to meeting with reporters, Gardner Minshew also received the first team rep's at Friday's practice. Before diving into his chart, it should be noted: the Jaguars were down six wide receivers. That included starters D.J. Chark (minor injury) and Marvin Jones Jr. (personal) as well as veteran Phillip Dorsett, Josh Hammond (limited), Tim Jones, and rookie Josh Imatorbhehe. Tight end Tim Tebow was also out of practice due to a non-COVID illness. Those absences showed early on, as neither Minshew nor Lawrence completed a pass in the first team period; Minshew's would-be first completion of the day was called back due to a holding penalty. Lawrence's final pass of the first period went in-and-out of Tevin Jones' hands. Oof.

Outside of Laviska Shenault, Minshew was primarily running with the same receivers -- Laquon Treadwell, Pharoh Cooper, and Collin Johnson -- that he's been working with on the second-team. Those established connections were on display in the subsequent team periods. Minshew finished 18-of-25, including 6-of-6 during the red-zone period and 4-of-6 in situational drills. Treadwell caught three passes from Minshew, while Laviska Shenault hauled in three and Johnson also had three. Minshew's best pass of the day was a 30-yard completion to Jamal Agnew, despite two defenders -- Rudy Ford and Tre Herndon -- draped all over him. Agnew tallied three catches total from Minshew in his first, real action since returning off the Non-Football Injury List.

"It's been great. Trevor's an awesome dude. Super humble -- super ready to work, ready to learn," Minshew said after practice. "It's about controlling what you can control. I can't control who they draft, what happens to my hand, or who's starting. At the end of the day, I can control how hard I practice, how hard I work, how hard I prepare. As long as I focus on those things, I know I'm doing everything I can."

Minshew also addressed speculation of a potential trade from Jacksonville -- and the fact that he has not asked to be traded.

"It's something I've never been through. Never went through this ordeal before. But I've learned to let [my] agent handle all that stuff. Like I said: control what I can. I can't control what team I play for. I can only control how I prepare and how I work. How I interact with the guys around me. So, those are the things I'm focusing on, and I believe if I can do all the right things, I'll play in this league for as long as I want."

Lawrence brought the crowd to its feet on his first play from scrimmage, calling a bootleg and shaking safety Andrew Wingard out of his cleats for a big gain. Six straight incompletions followed, although the aforementioned pass to Tevin Jones should've been hauled in and Chris Manhertz almost hauled in one of those passes with one-hand. Like Minshew, Lawrence rebounded in a big way down the stretch. He was 4-of-4 in the third team period. He was also 6-of-6 during red-zone drills. That might be the most telling stat of the day when it is all said and done; Lawrence struggled mightily at times during the first few practices of the month once the team entered the red-zone. His final pass of the day was picked off by Jarrod Wilson, but Lawrence showed better situational awareness in marching the Jaguars' second-team offense down the field during the final team period. Lawrence finished the day 14-of-20. His best throw was to Tevin Jones, in which he pump-faked and completely school'ed veteran corner Sidney Jones.

C.J. Beathard returned from his stay on the Reserve/COVID-19 List to a lackluster day. He finished 5-of-11 with two sacks. Jake Luton saw his first two-minute drill opportunity of the season and went 2-of-3 with the lone touchdown of the day, a 20-plus yard completion in stride (and with touch) to rookie Jalen Camp.

Absences create opportunities

Clearly, with the Jaguars down six wide receivers, the time was now for those players squarely on the bubble of making the 53-man roster -- including second-year receiver Collin Johnson. While Johnson tallied 272 yards on 18 catches his rookie season, he has largely been outshined by late-signee Laquon Treadwell. The first pass targeted his way (from Minshew) bounced right off his hands. Not great. He responded by leaping more than two-feet off the ground on his second target (also from Minshew) and hauling in a would-be first down completion.

Coupled with Treadwell's inconsistent day (Treadwell had two drops), it was a better day for Johnson at the office. But the arrival of a fully-healthy Agnew only creates more competition. As the Jaguars' primary kick and punt returner, Agnew will be making the roster -- and taking up one of the wide receiver spots. Pharoh Cooper also returned kicks and punts for the Jaguars Friday. He's also an option. While Johnson offers a potential gunner on special teams, the Jaguars also signed Rudy Ford -- among others -- to do just that. Plus, Johnson struggled in one-on-one rep's Wednesday with rookie Jalen Camp, who is four inches shorter than Johnson at 6'2'', albeit ten pounds heavier.

Veteran left guard Andrew Norwell was held out of most drills at Friday's practice with an undisclosed injury; he appeared to be favoring his right shoulder/elbow. In his absence, second-year offensive lineman Ben Bartch stepped in. After immediately making an impact in the run-game when he filled in for Norwell Wednesday, Bartch almost instantly opened holes for both James Robinson and Carlos Hyde to scoot for 20-plus yard runs each. It raised plenty of eyebrows on the sidelines and in the stands. While Bartch has struggled during some individual drills (and, remember: the Jaguars were not in full pads Friday), he has produced consistently during team periods. His continued ascension, combined with rookie Walker Little's continued dominance, could spell trouble for other, back-up offensive linemen -- specifically swing-tackle Will Richardson, who also was flagged for a false start.

Attendance, injury updates

The NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported after practice Friday that the Jaguars plan to sign WR/KR Tavon Austin. With six wide receivers held out of practice Friday, it's not much of a surprise.

Beathard returned to practice Friday (per team officials, he will be taken off the Reserve/COVID-19 List Friday), while cornerback C.J. Henderson continues to be in the "acclimation period" post-COVID-19. Unlike Tuesday and Wednesday, Henderson was not seen at Jaguars' practice Friday.

Chark's "minor injury" is to a finger, and he's expected back soon. Again, it's unknown exactly why Norwell was held out of practice.

Veteran tight end James O'Shaughnessy has been at practice the past several days since returning from an ankle sprain; however, he continues to be held out of tackling drills. With that said, O'Shaughnessy had his first notable catches during the team periods since Day One of Training Camp. Second-year tight end Ben Ellefson once again led the way in the receptions department for the tight ends with three catches. Rookie Luke Farrell had what Chief of Staff/PA Announcer Fenrando Lovo called "a Sportscenter Top Ten," shoe-string catch from Minshew. Tyler Davis caught a big first-down from Lawrence during the final, "situational" team period.

Quick Notes

- In O'Shaughnessy's absence, Davis has definitely been the fourth-tight end on the depth chart. With O'Shaughnessy's return, it leaves the former sixth-round pick's odds to make the roster in limbo. He did get some run with the first-team offense Friday (he and Minshew have had a great connection all summer). Davis is the rawest in terms of specific, tight end skills, but arguably the most athletic tight end the Jaguars have.

- I've never seen James Robinson line up out-wide, almost to the sideline. We saw that Friday. Perhaps it was out of necessity with so many receivers absent... perhaps it's another wrinkle in Darrell Bevell's offense.

- Former first-rounder K'Lavon Chaisson was beat badly by rookie Walker Little nearly every time out on Wednesday. He had much better look Friday against Will Richardson -- only adding to the case to cut the 2018 draftee Richardson.

- Speaking of Little: he worked out at right tackle for the first time Friday with the second-team offense. He didn't look nearly as comfortable as he does on the left-side, but it could be a move by the Jaguars to solidify that the second-rounder will be their swing tackle (until, inevitably, somewhere down the line taking the starting left tackle job).

- Bartch did improve upon his performance in one-on-one's from earlier in the week. He split rep's with Jihad Ward, who has arguably been the strongest pass-rusher in one-on-one's.

- Rookie Jordan Smith had one of two sacks on Beathard. He's definitely still a long-term project, but the fourth-rounder continues to flash.

- Dawuane Smoot had an interception/ pass batted down at the line of scrimmage of Minshew during the first team period

- Sidney Jones, Quincy Williams, Tre Herndon, and Corey Straughter all had pass break-up's

The Jaguars are back on the practice field Saturday morning. For the first time, that practice field will be TIAA Bank Field. They'll also have a formal scrimmage Sunday at the stadium.

- - - -