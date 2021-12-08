Jaguars Training Camp | Day Thirteen

Both Trevor Lawrence and Gardner Minshew will play. But who starts? Quick hits from the Jaguars' final on-field practice ahead of Saturday's preseason opener.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Let's address the elephant in the room before we go any further: the Jaguars still haven't said who will start at quarterback for Saturday's preseason opener with the Browns. Urban Meyer has confirmed that both Trevor Lawrence and Gardner Minshew will play, in addition to C.J. Beathard and Jake Luton. But the decision of who will start won't be finalized until later this evening.

"We just wanna make sure we have enough protection on both those quarterbacks. But both will play," Meyer said, noting that every player on the roster, outside of those who are battling injuries, will see at least a few rep's against the Browns. "The 2's and 3's are going to play the majority of the game -- 40-plus plays... when you say '1's,' you have a guy like [center Brandon] Linder, who's an eight, nine year veteran. Maybe [he] comes out a little bit earlier than a guy who hasn't started. Who needs more reps."

Lawrence, who obviously has never started a game in the National Football League but has started nearly every big game possible at the college level, didn't seem too concerned about getting a ton of rep's vs. none at all.

"I know I'm going to play. And if I know I'm going to play, I'm going to be prepared. That's the way I'm looking at it," the No. 1 overall draftee told reporters Thursday. Like his head coach, Lawrence reiterated that this remains a competition between he and Minshew.

"At the end of the day, we're all on the same team. So I'm going to do everything I can to be the best guy for the job and win games. But at the end of the day, that's not in my hands -- the decisions -- I trust the coaches. We're all on the same team and we're just trying to win."

Meyer was asked if Lawrence was on track to start Week One at Houston and said it was "still too early" to know, holding steadfast that this remains a "competition."

The charting numbers you're about to see would indicate that. But a deeper explanation is needed:

Charting the Quarterbacks

Thursday was largely a walk-through day. Defenders could initiate contact at the line of scrimmage, but defensive backs did not press in the open field.

Lawrence got the start with the first-team and finished 9-of-12. He had the throw of the day, a 65-yard bomb he uncorked to Marvin Jones Jr. from the minus 10-yard line during the two-minute drill portion of practice. It was a solid throw, but arguably an even better catch by Jones, who dove and cradled the ball despite two defenders in coverage. Lawrence followed that up with a dart to Laviska Shenault for a would-be first-down. Minshew was then subbed in to complete the two-minute drive. Lawrence overthrew a pair of passes to Jamal Agnew and Shenault (although the latter really just didn't get his head around to make the catch). But, largely, Lawrence looked just as solid as he has been the past five-six days.

Here's where the context is needed. Minshew finished 9-of-10 Thursday. His best throw may have been his first, a dime to Collin Johnson that split two defenders (although, again, defenders were not pressing). He also was sacked by a blitzing Rayshawn Jenkins and had to throw away a would-be, fourth-down conversion with seconds left on the clock because of pressure from Dawuane Smoot. Of Minshew's nine completions, six were underneath routes. It gets the job done. It moves the chains. There's nothing wrong with that. Minshew's just not taking nearly as many chances down field as Lawrence at this point, for better or worse.

C.J. Beathard finished 4-of-7 Thursday, falling victim twice to pass break-up's by linebacker Quincy Williams. He also took a sack during the two-minute drill with 40 seconds remaining and no time-out's (the sack courtesy of Jihad Ward).

Jake Luton has seen the least amount of team rep's this summer but will inevitably see the most rep's in the team's three, preseason games. He finished 7-of-11 with two touchdowns and looked stronger than Beathard in the two-minute drill especially (he was 5-of-7 on that drive, capped off by a touchdown to Jamal Agnew to end practice). His earlier touchdown, a 30-plus yard down-field toss with touch to Jeff Cotton Jr., was also impressive.

Again, this was largely a walk-through. As much as the Jaguars coaches say they haven't made a decision of how they'll divide the rep's Saturday: they have some semblance of an idea.

Attendance, Injury Updates

Meyer said every player that is not currently fighting an injury is expected to see at least some rep's Saturday. Andrew Norwell (elbow), Taven Bryan (Reserve/COVID-19) and DJ Chark (finger surgery) have already been ruled out. Meyer expects Norwell to be back in the next week. Bryan has been at practice as part of the "acclimation period" and should make his Camp debut Monday. Rudy Ford (lower leg muscle) and Phillip Dorsett (hamstring) are both questionable.

I forgot to ask Meyer, but wide receivers Tim Jones and Josh Imatorbhehe remain out with soft tissue injuries and were once again on the sideline watching practice Thursday. Let's assume they're also out, given neither has practiced in over a week. Safety Daniel Thomas remains on the Reserve/COVID-19 List, but observed practice from the sideline today.

With all that said: including the guys watching from the sidelines, the Jaguars had 100-percent attendance Thursday.

Quick Hits

- After missing time due to COVID-19 and personal reasons, CJ Henderson saw the most time with the first-team defense as he has all of Camp. Henderson lined up both outside at cornerback and in the slot, squaring off with Marvin Jones. Henderson ran outside opposite Shaq Griffin and later Tyson Campbell.

- It was a rough day for sixth-round rookie wide receiver Jalen Camp. On back -to-back rep's, Camp was victim of a pass break-up by Corey Straughter and then had Jake Luton's pass bounce off his hands. Wide receivers coach Sanjay Lal let the rookie hear it; Chark was quick to go over and put an arm around the Georgia Tech product.

- Will Collin Johnson make the 53-man roster? The second-year wide receiver had three catches Thursday. He has showed soft hands, but his production Thursday was all largely thanks to using his 6'6'', 220 lb frame.

- Quincy Williams had the aforementioned two PBU's in addition to a near sack of Beathard. Despite what the depth chart may or may not say: it will be an uphill climb for the third-year linebacker to make the roster, given the names ahead of him (Myles Jack, Joe Schobert, and Damien Wilson are near locks to make the 53-man roster. Dakota Allen has also flashed).

- Myles Jack also had a PBU Thursday, breaking up Lawrence's would-be pass to Travis Etienne.

- K'Lavon Chaisson once again got some great pressure Thursday, wreaking havoc on the second and third team offensive lines.

- James Robinson is so dang good, y'all. I just have to get that in here somewhere. Watching him squeak through the tiniest of holes in the offensive line is a sight to behold. He had three runs Thursday where you just had to shake your head and smile.

- Body language can say a lot about a player. It may seem elementary, but after each of his series, Lawrence was quick to find a receiver or running back that he either had a great connection with or struggled to connect with on that drive. Again, it may seem simple, but: Lawrence is 21-years old and has never started an NFL game before.

- In case you missed it, here are the first unofficial depth charts for the 2021 Jacksonville Jaguars:

The Big Cats are off Friday ahead of Saturday's preseason opener. The Jaguars and Browns kick-off from TIAA Bank Field at 7 p.m. on Saturday, August 14.