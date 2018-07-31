The Jaguars' sixth training camp practice may have been the most eventful of the first week. Both sides of the ball made big plays in the passing game and the highlights were plentiful. The Jaguars donned pads for the fourth-straight practice and the physicality led to some notable moments.

- Pro Bowl cornerback A.J. Bouye had himself quite the day. We noted that Bouye produced two interceptions (both on quarterback Blake Bortles) and one pass breakup during Wednesday's session. The pair of interceptions came during the span of just three plays, as Bouye took advantage of two poorly placed throws by Bortles.

The first interception occurred when Bortles threw a bit too far in front of wide receiver Keelan Cole and the ball bounced off the receiver's hands into a waiting Bouye grab during 11-on-11 drills. The next interception occurred when Bouye jumped a receiver's route and took the ball back to the house.

- Fellow cornerback Jalen Ramsey also had an impressive outing, breaking up a pair of passes during 7-on-7 drills. Ramsey has awakened the trash talking of the secondary unit over the last two days, according to Bouye. That trash talk was prevalent during one-on-one defensive back vs. wide receiver drills. The most notable impact Ramsey has made on practice is the amount of "coverage sacks" have gone way up.

Jalen Ramsey with back to back pbu's during 7 on 7. Here's the first. #Jaguars pic.twitter.com/zBisfTHjjP — Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) August 1, 2018

- Speaking of Ramsey, he had a strong one-on-one battle with rookie wide receiver DJ Chark. The rookie wide receiver made an impressive catch on Ramsey but may have gotten away with a push off. The ball was well-placed by sixth-round pick Tanner Lee.

Chark has also extended his offseason program chemistry with backup quarterback Cody Kessler. The two connected on a downfield strike off a go route during 11-on-11 drills with second-year cornerback Jalen Myrick in coverage. Two plays later, Chark drew a pass interference at the goal line on the same exact play against Myrick.

Following practice, Bouye complimented the rookie, noting that he plays like a wide receiver in his 30s.

- Tight end Niles Paul (hamstring) and linebacker Leon Jacobs (undisclosed) were new additions to the sideline. Both wore full pads but worked off to the side with injured wide receiver Donte Moncrief (knee).

- Defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (eye), linebacker Telvin Smith (personal), tight end David Grinnage (knee) and wide receiver Marqise Lee (shoulder) returned to practice on Wednesday. Ngakoue, Smith and Grinnage missed Tuesday's practice. Lee took part in individual drills after missing the last two sessions.

- Defensive end Dante Fowler (shoulder) remains on the physically unable to perform list. He can be removed at any time.

- With Jacobs sidelined, Brooks Ellis took over as the first-team SAM linebacker. When the Jaguars were working on their nickel package, Ellis and undrafted rookie Manase Hungalu were the only linebackers taking part in strong-side drills. It may be time to rule out Blair Brown in the competition for the SAM job, as he has lined up as the backup weakside linebacker throughout all six sessions of training camp.

- A handful of defensive backs provided impressive pass breakups. Myrick batted away a pass to wide receiver Rashad Greene, safety Ronnie Harrison had a pair of pass breakups in red zone drills, cornerback Tre Herndon produced a pass breakup on wide receiver Dede Westbrook and Bouye had one against Cole.

- The Undrafted Report: Herndon and wide receiver Allen Lazard have really come on as of late. Herndon produced the pass breakup on Westbrook and collected an interception in the red zone off a pass from Tanner Lee to Lazard on the goal line. Lazard had his second busy day in a row, catching several passes, including a highlight reel seam route grab for a gain of roughly 30 yards. Both players are fighting for the final spots at their respective positions and those battles are currently wide open.

For the Allen Lazard truthers out there... Shows Redzone ability during 7 on 7. #Jaguars pic.twitter.com/mVVlp8IkyS — Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) August 1, 2018

- We brought up Kessler earlier, but it has to be said: he is having a very consistent training camp. Kessler has been accurate with passes in the short-to-intermediate range, hasn't thrown an interception and he seemingly brings the best out of Chark. Perhaps the best sign for Kessler is that he is starting to have the confidence to attack the defense downfield.

- Despite the interception thrown to Herndon, Tanner Lee may have had his best practice of training camp. He hit undrafted wide receiver Dorren Miller on a perfect downfield throw as he was running out of the pocket to avoid pressure. His accuracy during the one-on-one drill between Ramsey and Chark may have been the best throw he has made as a Jaguar. Lee has reached the point where he has his favorite targets, which means he is getting a bit more comfortable with the talent around him. He frequently targets Lazard, Miller and tight end David Grinnage during team drills.

- Wide receivers Jaydon Mickens, Shane Wynn and Westbrook took part in punt returner drills. The trio has also received looks at kick returner.

- Speaking of Wynn, he is an annual training camp hero and for good reason: he makes a lot of plays. During cornerback vs. wide receiver drills, Wynn lined up in the slot against cornerback Tyler Patmon and got the better of the defensive back. Patmon asked for them to line up again and Wynn produced the same result. Wynn is having a good camp but he still has an uphill climb to earn a roster spot.

Shane Wynn vs Tyler Patmon in the slot take 1. #Jaguars pic.twitter.com/Im8iMtp0JQ — Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) August 1, 2018

Patmon asks Wynn to line it up again. Spoiler alert: not a good idea. pic.twitter.com/8IN42Z1boy — Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) August 1, 2018

