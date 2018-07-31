While Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey returned to practice on Tuesday, a handful of notable names were absent from the team's fifth training camp workout. Defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (eye) and linebacker Telvin Smith (personal) were held out of practice for the first time during training camp. Wide receivers Marqise Lee (shoulder) and Donte Moncrief (knee) worked off to the side for the second-straight practice.

Below you'll find more news and notes from Tuesday's practice session:

- Ramsey returned in style, immediately taking part in team drills. His highlight of the day was a pass breakup on wide receiver Dede Westbrook during 7-on-7 drills. Ramsey said he worked more than he was supposed to during his return.

Ramsey vs Westbrook during 7 on 7 and Jalen is back to doing Jalen things.

After practice, Ramsey spoke to the media and said he was blessed to have the support of his teammates and coaches.

- Offensive line coach Pat Flaherty and assistant offensive line coach Tony Sparano Jr. were excused from practice due to personal reasons. Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone - the team's former offensive line coach - filled in with coaching the line in their absence.

HC Doug Marrone is back to coaching the OL with Pat Flaherty and Tony Sparano Jr missing practice. It's like he never left.

- Defensive end Dante Fowler (shoulder) remained on the sidelines during practice. He is currently on the physically unable to perform list (PUP) and has missed all five practice sessions during training camp. Fowler can be taken off PUP at any point during training camp.

- Tight end David Grinnage (knee) missed practice due to injury. He was taken off PUP on Saturday and took part in the previous two padded practices.

- The Jaguars added tight end DeAndre Goolsby and offensive lineman Michael Dunn to the roster on Tuesday. In order to make room for the pair, the Jaguars waived long snapper Andrew East and waived/injured offensive lineman Brandon Thomas. If Thomas passes through waivers unclaimed, he will revert to the team's injured reserve list.

- The Jaguars were in full pads for the third straight practice. With rainy condition being felt on the First Coast, the practice took on a bit more physicality than the previous two sessions.

- The rain forced fans to leave the team's outdoor practice facility midway through the session. Fortunately, those fans can return Wednesday for the next open practice at 10:30 a.m. To register for free admission, head to jaguars.com/trainingcamp.

- It was an accurate day for quarterback Blake Bortles. The majority of his incompletions came on drops or barely out-of-bounds catches. Bortles worked well during red zone drills, connecting with Keelan Cole and Austin Seferian-Jenkins for touchdowns. Bortles has produced an impressive camp so far, as he has been very consistent with his overall accuracy.

Blake Bortles finds TE Austin Seferian-Jenkins in the end zone during 7 on 7.

- Wide receiver Rashad Greene is having the best training camp of his career so far. Greene made the highlight catch of the day with a leaping grab over undrafted cornerback Tre Herndon in the end zone. Backup quarterback Cody Kessler heaved what looked like a sure interception and Greene battled for the catch against Herndon. The touchdown play may have been the highlight of Greene's impressive first week of training camp.

- Wide receivers Dede Westbrook and Jaydon Mickens and running back Corey Grant took reps as kick returner. Grant has been the Jaguars' main kick returner on-and-off for the last two seasons. Mickens and Westbrook are known more for their punt return abilities.

WR Dede Westbrook taking reps as a kick returner.

- The Jaguars' defense came up big with some pass breakups during the session. Herndon and fellow cornerback Dexter McDougle and safeties C.J. Reavis and Jarrod Wilson all made plays on the ball during 11-on-11 drills. Defensive ends Hunter Dimick and Carroll Phillips each had "sacks" during team drills.

- There were several highlight catches during team red zone drills. Wide receiver DJ Chark made an impressive catch toward the back of the end zone off a pass from Kessler. Tight end James O'Shaughnessy made a sliding forward touchdown catch off a pass from Kessler as well. Rookie quarterback Tanner Lee hit undrafted wide receiver Allen Lazard for a sliding touchdown completion.

- The Undrafted Report: Speaking of Lazard, he had easily his most impressive practice to date. He caught a pair of touchdowns and showed good hands when hauling them in. Both grabs were not easy to make but he completed the catches.

