The Jaguars put the pads back on Monday following their first day off from training camp. The team's fourth practice built on the intensity of Saturday's physical session. The workout featured highlights from the cornerback, offensive line and defensive line groups.

- Wide receivers Marqise Lee and Donte Moncrief worked on a side field on Monday. Lee suffered an undisclosed injury on Saturday while Moncrief was injured on Friday. Moncrief took part in individual drills on Saturday but was held to the side after Sunday's day off.

Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone believes both injuries are short-term in nature.

- The Jaguars were without cornerback Jalen Ramsey for the fourth-straight practice, as he is still in Tennessee with his family, including his newborn daughter. On Saturday, Marrone said Ramsey is hoping to return as fast as possible. However, Marrone would not announce a target date for the All-Pro's return.

Defensive end Dante Fowler (shoulder) and offensive guard Brandon Thomas (knee) remained on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

- Offensive tackle Brandon Smith (hand) passed a physical and was taken off the non-football injury list. Smith missed the first three practices of training camp due to a cut on his hand. He was signed as an undrafted free agent following rookie minicamp.

Smith made the most of his return, as he produced a good showing during run game one-on-one drills. He bullied defensive end Carroll Phillips during one drill in particular.

- Kicker Josh Lambo was a perfect 14-of-14 heading into the fourth training camp practice. However, after making his first attempt, Lambo shanked an attempt wide-right. He rebounded with three straight successful attempts but then had his sixth attempt blocked by cornerback Jalen Myrick. During hurry-up drills, Lambo has 2-of-2, bringing his training camp numbers to 20-of-22.

- Left tackle Cam Robinson is having a strong training camp. He has bested the likes of Yannick Ngakoue, Calais Campbell and Taven Bryan in one-on-one drills during the last two practice sessions. He has looked improved as a run blocker and strong as a pass blocker.

Taven Bryan vs Cam Robinson: run one on one. #Jaguars pic.twitter.com/ZqTxXVANW0 — Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) July 30, 2018

Well, Cam Robinson faired much better against Yannick Ngakoue in run one on one than Jermey Parnell did Saturday. #Jaguars pic.twitter.com/m5XlyiMWE3 — Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) July 30, 2018

DOWNLOAD: The free First Coast Football App for Jaguars stats, scores, analysis, stories and more

GALLERY: Highlights from the first week of Jaguars training camp

- Quarterback Blake Bortles had an up-and-down day, completing 15-of-22 attempts during team drills. His highlight of the day came late in practice when he connected on a deep ball to rookie wide receiver DJ Chark with cornerback D.J. Hayden in coverage. Bortles' lowlight came when he targeted wide receiver Keelan Cole up the sideline and the ball was picked off by Hayden.

Overall, Bortles mostly worked on short yardage passing. The interception was a mistake but other than that, he was pretty solid. Two of the incompletions came off dropped passes by wide receivers Allen Lazard and Rashad Greene.

- Despite the aforementioned drop, Greene actually had another solid day. He was targeted frequently and made plays throughout the session. He is the front-runner for the Jaguars' sixth wide receiver spot based on his receiving prowess alone.

- "Diving Catch" Dede Westbrook lived up to his name again during practice. The second-year receiver made an impressive reception across the middle of the field on a pass from backup quarterback Cody Kessler, who also had a strong day. Westbrook has been the most consistent wide receiver throughout the first four sessions of camp.

- It was another evenly matched outing for the defensive line vs. offensive line drills. The only notable one-sided matchups featured undrafted defensive lineman Lyndon Johnson manhandling guard KC McDermott and defensive end Carroll Phillips getting the best of right tackle Will Poehls during pass rushing drills. While first-round pick Taven Bryan looked impressive on Saturday, he was stood up by guard Josh Walker on Monday. The Jaguars used Bryan in different spots along the line but the results were mixed.

Taven Bryan tried the "McDermott one-armer" against veteran Josh Walker and it didn't really work. #Jaguars pic.twitter.com/KefvZ6q0AI — Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) July 30, 2018

- The Undrafted Report: Cornerback Tre Herndon has really shown up during training camp. After going unnoticed during the offseason program, Herndon has made the most of his reps during camp. First, Herndon produced an interception during one-on-one drills against wide receiver Montay Crockett. Later on, Herndon broke up a pass across the middle to Greene during team drills.

- For those curious about the SAM linebacker position, the battle may have changed this week. While Leon Jacobs still took the first-team reps, Blair Brown played exclusively as the second-team weakside linebacker.

Jacobs and Brooks Ellis practiced at the position off to the side while the Jaguars worked on their nickel formation, headed up by Telvin Smith (WILL) and Myles Jack (MIKE). Brown and Donald Payne served as the second-team nickel linebackers. These lineup changes may indicate that the Jaguars view Brown as more of a WILL linebacker moving forward and that the SAM competition is now between Jacobs and Ellis.

- The Jaguars funneled in crowd noise (sounds like a snowstorm) for punting drills and the final 11-on-11 session.

Filtered in crowd noise for the rookie punter. #Jaguars pic.twitter.com/16EYgVKpNU — Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) July 30, 2018

- The Jaguars next practice will take place on Tuesday and it is open to the public. To register for the free practice, go to www.jaguars.com/trainingcamp.

Follow Mike Kaye on Twitter: @Mike_E_Kaye.

© 2018 WTLV