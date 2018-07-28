JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jaguars donned full pads for the first time during training camp on Saturday. The annual season-ticket member exclusive session was held at the outdoor practice facility outside of TIAA Bank Field, despite early concerns of rainy weather.

Below you'll find the news and notes from Day 3 of training camp:

- The attendance for the practice was 4,156 season-ticket members. The turnout put the Jaguars at max capacity, according to the public relations staff.

- Jaguars first-round pick Taven Bryan showed off his strength during the first set of one-on-one drills. While Bryan didn't win all of his matchups, one of his run game reps caused the crowd to erupt with screams. Lined up inside at three-technique, Bryan manhandled undrafted guard KC McDermott, using his left arm to power the offensive lineman to the ground.

- Pro Bowl defensive end Yannick Ngakoue had his way with right tackle Jermey Parnell during run game one-on-one drills. That's a good sign, as Ngakoue isn't known for his run defense. The former third-round pick also had a nice back-and-forth battle with left tackle Cam Robinson, as the pair split their two matchups.

- Wide receiver Marqise Lee left practice with an injury after cornerback Tyler Patmon broke up a pass meant for the 2014 second-round pick. Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone will address the injury on Monday.

Speaking of the pass breakup, it was an impressive play by Patmon, who earned praise from Marrone prior to the practice. Patmon has produced at least one pass breakup in each of the first three practices.

DOWNLOAD: The free First Coast Football App for Jaguars stats, scores, analysis, stories and more

GALLERY: Highlights from the first week of Jaguars training camp

Jaguars Training Camp, Day 2 Recap: Campbell on Fowler, Westbrook makes diving catches look easy

- The Jaguars were without cornerback Jalen Ramsey for the third-straight practice, as he is still in Tennessee with his family, including his newborn daughter. Marrone said Ramsey is hoping to return as fast as possible. However, Marrone would not announce a target date for the All-Pro's return.

Defensive end Dante Fowler (shoulder) and offensive guard Brandon Thomas (knee) remained on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Offensive tackle Brandon Smith (hand) also remained on the non-football injury list.

- First-year tight end David Grinnage (knee) was taken off the PUP list on Saturday morning. He missed the first two practices of training camp after he suffered a knee injury during conditioning drills last week.

- Safety Cody Davis made an athletic interception during 11-on-11 drills. The free-agent addition was somehow able to get in front of Grinnage on a crossing route and pick off a pass from sixth-round quarterback Tanner Lee. Davis had a strong offseason program, so this was par for the course.

- Quarterback Blake Bortles had a solid night as a passer. He had three completions to fourth-year wide receiver Rashad Greene on three different routes. Greene's most impressive catch came on a crossing route with cornerback A.J. Bouye in coverage. Bortles also connected on a deep ball with Shane Wynn, who beat free safety Tashaun Gipson in coverage. The reception would have gone for a touchdown.

- Backup quarterback Cody Kessler has put together a strong trio of practices so far. He has been accurate for the most part, outside of the occasional overthrow (editor's note: there was a pretty bad one on Saturday). Kessler's highlight of camp thus far was on a deep ball to wide receiver Keelan Cole for a touchdown during 7-on-7 drills. Cole ran a go route against cornerback Sammy Seamster and Kessler put the ball on the money. Kessler isn't known for his downfall heaves but that was a pretty pass.

- Greene, Marqise Lee, Dede Westbrook and Jaydon Mickens took reps as punt returners. All four have NFL game experience at the position.

- Seventh-round rookie Leon Jacobs was the starting SAM linebacker for the third-straight practice. He has clearly impressed the staff enough to keep the role.

- Defensive end Lerentee McCray manhandled offensive tackle Josh Wells during their first matchup of one-on-one pass rush drills. Fourth-round rookie right tackle Will Richardson held his own against defensive end Hunter Dimick. Outside of those two matchups, most of the battles were split between the offensive and defensive linemen.

Will Richardson looking good with RT reps against Hunter Dimick. #Jaguars pic.twitter.com/oMBt88gbZD — Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) July 28, 2018

- The Undrafted Rookie Report: Cornerbacks Tre Herndon and Quenton Meeks both made leaping pass breakups during the practice. Herndon showed impressed recovery speed as he broke up a deep pass meant for second-round wide receiver DJ Chark. Meeks broke up a pass meant for undrafted wide receiver Dorren Miller and nearly intercepted the ball. Meeks offered few highlights during the offseason program but he has come alive during training camp. In not so fun news, wide receiver Allen Lazard dropped a pass to finish 11-on-11 drills. Lazard beat cornerback Dexter McDougle but failed to haul in the reception as he fell to the ground to end the practice.

- Impressive Play Alert: Wide receiver DeAndre Smelter made an unbelievable catch while falling backward during 11-on-11 drills. Kessler threw the ball right through Seamster's hands and Smelter made the grab mid-fall. Smelter received applause from the crowd after the highlight reel catch.

- Monday's practice will start at 10:30 a.m. and is open to the public. Go to www.jaguars.com/trainingcamp to register.

Follow Mike Kaye on Twitter: @Mike_E_Kaye.

© 2018 WTLV