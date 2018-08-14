For the first time since the beginning of organized team activities in June, the Jaguars hosted an entire practice inside the team's flex field. Tuesday's practice also served as the first non-padded session since the first week of training camp.

- Prior to practice, Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone said defensive end Dante Fowler and cornerback Jalen Ramsey will return to the team on Monday following the completion of their week-long suspensions. The suspensions will preclude the two players from taking the trip to Minnesota and playing in the team's second preseason game against the Vikings.

- The Jaguars were missing several other players during practice due to injuries. Linebacker Blair Brown (concussion), defensive tackle Eli Ankou (knee), guard Andrew Norwell (calf) and defensive end Dawuane Smoot (ankle) were absent from the flex field. Defensive tackle Tavon Bryan (knee) and offensive tackle Will Richardson (shoulder) worked with a trainer on the sideline.

Marrone said before practice that he did not expect Norwell, Smoot or Ankou to participate in this week's joint practices with the Vikings.

- On a positive note, wide receiver Shane Wynn (undisclosed), offensive tackle Josh Wells (eye) and linebacker Brooks Ellis (concussion) returned to practice. Ellis had missed all of last week due to the league's concussion protocol. Wells missed both weekend practices, while Wynn missed Sunday's session.

- The team drills were relatively competitive despite the lack of pads. Both sides of the ball made plays during 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills.

The highlight for the offense was a 50-yard strike from quarterback Blake Bortles to wide receiver Marqise Lee. The wide receiver got a step on cornerback Tyler Patmon and caught the ball ahead of the coverage. Lee made a nice adjustment to haul in the ball.

On defense, safety Barry Church made a sliding interception on an overthrown pass from Bortles during 11-on-11 drills. Church drove on the ball out of nowhere to make the play.

- Overall, Bortles had a solid day. He made several accurate throws during 7-on-7 and was 11-of-20 with the Church interception during 11-on-11 period. Backup Cody Kessler completed 9-of-13 passes during 11-on-11 drills with a highlight throw to a leaping Rashad Greene, who made the catch over strong coverage from cornerback Jalen Myrick. Rookie quarterback Tanner Lee completed 4-of-7 practices during 11-on-11 drills.

TE Niles Paul beats Myles Jack's coverage, connects with Bortles during 7 on 7. #Jaguars pic.twitter.com/Grvsv7OXXB — Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) August 14, 2018

- On defense, linebacker Telvin Smith produced a sack and a pass breakup. Defensive end Hunter Dimick had a sack and fellow lineman Carroll Phillips produced a pass breakup. Safety Cody Davis nearly picked off Lee during 11-on-11 drills but couldn't haul it in.

- The Undrafted Report: Cornerbacks Quenton Meeks and Bryce Canady had impressive days. Meeks broke up three passes with two meant for Keelan Cole. Canady made a nice pass breakup during 7-on-7 drills against wide receiver Jaydon Mickens.

Paxon High grad and new #Jaguars CB Bryce Canady with the pbu on a Tanner Lee pass to Jaydon Mickens during 7 on 7. pic.twitter.com/Ciu1gRr1V1 — Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) August 14, 2018

- Greene had a pretty strong day as a receiver, as he caught a handful of contested receptions. Of the three or four wide receivers heading up the sixth spot battle, Greene has probably been the most consistent receiver of the bunch.

Cody Kessler to Rashad Greene across the middle during 7 on 7. #Jaguars #teamsideline pic.twitter.com/kh4HnZoyxG — Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) August 14, 2018

- Speaking of receivers, second-year wide-out Dede Westbrook continues to impress. Throughout practice, Westbrook made some nice grabs, an attribute that has become a trademark this offseason. In the battle for the starting wide receiver spots, Westbrook needs to be considered as a legitimate contender based on his work in camp.

- Cornerback A.J. Bouye and wide receiver Donte Moncrief have been battling each other throughout their AFC South careers. The pair now has a friendly competition in practice. Both guys are constantly exchanging laughs after one-on-one matchups during team drills. Moncrief and Bouye have typically split their battles throughout camp.

- Linebacker Myles Jack on returning to the flex fields after 11 padded practices in the hot sun:

"It was love, definitely. We've got [air conditioning] in there, music with surround sound, so definitely love getting into the flex field. I don't mind it at all [laughs]."

- Jack on the joint practices with the Vikings:

"Really just go up there and compete, that's the main thing because we're going up against a very talented team and [it's time to] really show what you got, man. I think this is a good chance - especially for guys who have played - to see where they're at against a talented team in Minnesota. Very excited man, very excited."

- The Jaguars are set to leave TIAA Bank Field this afternoon for their trip to Minnesota. The team will take part in joint practices on Wednesday and Thursday before facing the Vikings at 1 p.m. EST on Saturday.

