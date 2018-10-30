The Jacksonville Jaguars confirmed Tuesday they have traded defensive end Dante Fowler to the L.A. Rams for a 2019 third-round draft pick and a 2020 fifth-round pick.

Fowler was put on a year's probation in March and ordered to pay $2,575 in fines following his pleas of no contest to battery, criminal mischief and petty theft charges after an altercation in the Tampa Bay area. He was suspended for the first game of the season for violating the NFL's conduct policy.

ESPN's Adam Schefter also reported the trade via Twitter.

Comp update:!Rams are trading a 2019 third-round pick and a 2020 fifth-round pick to Jaguars for DE Dante Fowler, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 30, 2018

