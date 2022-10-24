Jaguars trade James Robinson to New York Jets

The Jets needed a running back after their rookie running back Breece Hall tore his ACL.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars have traded former 1,000 yard rusher James Robinson to the New York Jets, the team announced Tuesday.

The Jaguars will receive a conditional 6th-round pick that can become a 5th-round pick in return, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Robinson, 24, was Jacksonville's starting running back the previous two seasons after joining the team as an undrafted rookie in 2020. In 35 games for the Jaguars from 2020-22 he rushed 485 times for 2,177 yards and 18 touchdowns.

As a rookie in 2020, he gained 1,414 scrimmage yards, the most by an undrafted rookie in NFL history. Robinson remained a regular part of the Jaguars offense in 2022, but with the emergence of 2021 first-round pick Travis Etienne, Robinson's role in the offense has decreased.

The team released the following statement Tuesday:

The Jacksonville Jaguars are grateful to have had James Robinson as a member of this organization and thank him for his many contributions on the field, in the locker room and in the community during what were three impactful seasons in Jacksonville. We wish James well in New York as he continues his career with the Jets.

Etienne missed his entire rookie season with a foot injury, but has thrived in 2022 while playing alongside quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who was his college teammate at Clemson.