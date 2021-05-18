Jaguars trade cornerback Josiah Scott to Eagles

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced via release that they have traded cornerback Josiah Scott to Philadelphia for cornerback Jameson Houston and a 2023 sixth-round pick Tuesday.

Houston entered the league in 2020 as an undrafted free agent with Cleveland, before spending time in Carolina and Philadelphia to round out the season. The former, All-Big 12 stand-out at Baylor appeared in three games with the Eagles down the stretch. He had 44 tackles in 14 games his senior season.